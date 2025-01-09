2 hurt fleeing fire that heavily damages Copiague home

At least two people were injured after they jumped from a second-floor window during a Copiague house fire early Thursday, in the latest serious blaze to break out on Long Island this week, Suffolk County police said.

Around 2:45 a.m., the Copiague Fire Department responded to a fire at a two-story house on 26th Street.

Two residents, a man and woman, jumped from a second-floor window and were taken to Nassau University Medical Center, the department said.

The man was treated for non-life threatening injuries related to the jump and the woman was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.

A female resident also escaped, using another window, and was taken to the same hospital for smoke inhalation, police said.

Sign up for the Suffolk news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Suffolk County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services said that six departments provided mutual assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was fully engulfed in flames and was bulldozed later Thursday morning.

About 23 cats were inside the house at the time of the fire and are now missing, John DeBacker, rescuer with nonprofit Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, said.

One of the residents reached out to DeBacker after the fire, he said, as they owned and fostered rescue cats.

The fire comes days after an 18-year-old died after a house fire in Valley Stream and one day after a North Lindenhurst home day care went up in flames.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

.