'Feeling better:' Injured coyote caught in Queens continues recovery at Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown

The hurt coyote caught last week in Queens is “confused as to why he is in captivity” yet appears to be recovering while chomping on toys and food most dogs would recognize, though possibly not all the special delights — eggs, bugs, and as his rescuers hasten to add, mice and chicks, all dead.

“The coyote is definitely feeling better,” being treated with pain and anti-inflammatories, hidden in a mouse, for its broken hip and pelvis, Janine Bendicksen, director of wildlife rehabilitation, Sweetbriar Nature Center, in Smithtown, said by email.

Explaining why rehabilitation requires considerable expertise and is not for the easily daunted, she continued: “He’s a beautiful boy but he lets us know he’s a wild animal.”

To ensure it remains wary of people, caretakers avoid contact.

“The public cannot visit and we put his food through a small hatch door,” Bendicksen said.

The ease with which the coyote was caught, experts said, suggests he was ailing, as healthy coyotes prefer to avoid people and favor nighttime pursuits.

Springtime is when youngsters of many species, including coyotes, set out to hunt for mates and homes of their own.

The coyotes recently spotted in the metropolitan area are infiltrators: No mention is made of them, not even in the “vanished recent mammals” or the “missing land mammals” categories in naturalist’s Paul F. Connor’s authoritative 1971 work, “Mammals of Long Island.”

“In fact, the movement of coyotes into the Northeast did not occur until after they began hybridizing with wolves about 154-190 years ago,” according to a 2014 study, “Assessment of coyote-wolf-dog admixture using ancestry informative diagnostic SNPs,” or single nucleotide polymorphisms.

The coyotes in the eastern United States likely roved south from Canada’s Great Lakes, where they likely mated with gray wolves; now they share nearly 10% of their DNA with dogs, the study says.

For the past few years, coyotes have been seen on golf courses and farms on the South and North Forks, possibly having swum across from Connecticut or New York via islands in the Sound.

This coyote’s fractures may have occurred a few weeks ago.

“Veterinarians really don’t know if he is going to heal, but they are hopeful,” Sweetbriar's expert said.

Healing from such injuries often requires time and rest — which means keeping the coyote confined.

In three weeks, another set of radiographs will be taken, which should help the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation determine if it can be freed, possibly to New Hyde Park.

“My guess is that if the radiographs are positive and he looks like he’s healing on his own, this boy will be released within a few weeks,” she said, possibly with a tracking device, if the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opts for one. The DEC was not immediately available to comment.

Loss of appetite does not appear to have been a problem.

“He eats anything we give him,” starting with a mix of wet and dry dog food.

And a bit of vigorous play helps pass the time — and keep those wild instincts from fraying.

Said Bendicksen: “Wile E. rips apart dog toys and likes to chew on bully sticks.”