2 Suffolk residents die in separate crashes in Brentwood, East Moriches, police say

Two Suffolk County residents were killed in separate crashes Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Olivia Montgomery, 20, of Farmingville, was entering Westbound Sunrise Highway in East Moriches at 10:50 p.m. when she lost control of her 2016 Dodge Ram, left the roadway and was ejected from the overturned vehicle, Suffolk police said.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

Seventh Squad detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 631-852-8752.

The fatal crash was the second on a Suffolk roadway Saturday after a Bay Shore man was killed when his motorcycle collided head on with a truck on Spur Drive North in Brentwood earlier in the day.

Gabriel Reyes, 50, was westbound just west of Route 111 on his 2018 Kawasaki when he crossed over a double yellow line and struck a 2011 Ford Explorer at 11:40 a.m.

Reyes was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Ford, Edwin Espinoza, 38, of East Rockaway, was not injured, according to police.

Third Squad detectives are seeking information about the crash at 631-854-8352.