$3.5 billion to be poured into Islip projects over the next 10 years, leaders say

More than $3.5 billion will be poured into various projects in the Town of Islip over the next 10 years, many hinging on Long Island MacArthur Airport and the surrounding area, community and business leaders said at a conference Tuesday.

Business and government leaders at the conference at MacArthur Airport gave updates on development at the town-owned airport in Ronkonkoma, the $2.8 billion Midway Crossing project, the planned expansion of publicly owned Jake’s 58 casino and upgrades at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, which was recently named a Level 1 Trauma Center.

Organized by the HIA-LI, a steward for the Long Island Innovation Park at Hauppauge, panelists included Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter; airport commissioner Shelley LaRose Arken; president and CEO of Catholic Health Dr. Patrick O’Shaughnessy; JLL Real Estate vice chairman Derek Trulson; and president and CEO of Suffolk Regional OTB Phil Boyle.

“Economic development needs to be reasonable, and it needs to be practical,” said Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter, emphasizing the need for projects to be “embraced by the community” and highlighting a $10 million grant from the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative issued to the town a few years ago.

“You can’t raise taxes and you can’t cut services or cut jobs. So what do you do? You try growing the base. But again, it's got to be done in a reasonable, sustainable way that the community can embrace,” she added.

At MacArthur, Breeze Airways has added new destinations unserved by other airlines, said airport commissioner Shelley LaRose Arken, including Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

The commissioner also highlighted $26 million in improvements currently underway at the airport and the recently completed ground transportation center. With the $26 million, the total invested in capital improvements at the airport over the past seven years reaches $100 million.

Those improvements are underway with parallel projects to build a north terminal at the airport and the ongoing Midway Crossing development.