Lake Grove house fire leaves 52-year-old woman critically injured, police say
A 52-year-old woman was critically injured after a fire broke out at a Lake Grove house Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.
Around 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at a Moriches Road home.
The woman was found inside the home and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.
There were no other occupants in the house.
A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be noncriminal, police said.
Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call police at 631-852-6024.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Woodbury nursing home decision ... CEO killer latest ... Government set to shut down ... In-depth look into case against alleged Gilgo killer
Woodbury nursing home decision ... CEO killer latest ... Government set to shut down ... In-depth look into case against alleged Gilgo killer