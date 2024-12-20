Lake Grove house fire leaves 52-year-old woman critically injured, police say

A 52-year-old woman was critically injured after a fire broke out at a Lake Grove house Thursday night, Suffolk County police said.

Around 11:13 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a fire at a Moriches Road home.

The woman was found inside the home and taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

There were no other occupants in the house.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be noncriminal, police said.

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call police at 631-852-6024.

Check back for updates on this developing story.