Smith Point County Park bathing season to be extended past Labor Day

Smith Point County Park will remain open for bathing for an additional two weekends after Labor Day, Suffolk County Executive Edward P. Romaine announced on Thursday.

The move will extend the summer season until Sept. 15.

"Keeping open our most accessible county beach allows our residents to beat the heat and enjoy our amenities a little while longer," Romaine said in a statement.

Lifeguards will be on duty on Saturday and Sunday at the beach from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while parking fees will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the county.

The county has extended the beach's bathing season beyond Labor Day in the past, such as the previous two years.

The beach, on Fire Island, has camping facilities, fishing, playgrounds and other amenities.