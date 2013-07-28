Suffolk lawmaker to talk energy drinks in D.C.

The Suffolk lawmaker who spearheaded the first energy-drink regulation on Long Island has been invited to weigh in on the issue in Washington.

County Legis. William Spencer (D-Centerport), a physician, said he'll testify Wednesday at the Senate's commerce, science and transportation committee hearing on the drinks' potential health risks to minors.

His appearance comes shortly after he persuaded the American Medical Association to adopt a resolution supporting a ban on all energy drink marketing to people under 18. Earlier this year, County Executive Steve Bellone signed Spencer-sponsored bills restricting sale of the beverages to minors in county parks and barring companies from mailing coupons or free samples to minors.-- Paul LaRocco