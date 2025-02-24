Adams doesn't rule out recusing himself from immigration decisions in the city

New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not rule out Monday recusing himself from immigration matters, a disclosure that comes amid worries he's trying to avoid criminal prosecution by agreeing to help carry out President Donald Trump's deportation agenda. Speaking at City Hall for his first news conference in weeks, Adams was asked by a reporter whether recusal was on the table and whether he'd discussed the possibility with Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and his four deputy mayors who are resigning after expressing concern about an arrangement between Adams and Trump's Justice Department to drop Adams' criminal case so he can help with immigration enforcement. Adams did not deny that recusal was a possibility. "Our team is looking at every way possible to make sure that we are in compliance, and those discussions are still going on. Those are discussions I’m having with our legal team, but I’m not going to go into those private discussions. That’s why it’s attorney-client privilege," he said. Last week, the four deputies — first deputy Maria Torres-Springer, who runs the city's day-to-day operations; Anne Williams-Isom, who’s in charge of health and human services and the migrant crisis; operations chief Meera Joshi; and Chauncey Parker, who coordinates public safety — announced they're stepping down. Their resignations came a week after the Justice Department ordered the case dismissed — a motion being considered by the presiding judge. The deputies have expressed concern about Adams’ allegiance. Hochul late last week proposed steps, which must be approved by state and city lawmakers, intended to make sure Adams does what's best for the city, not himself. Adams has denied any quid pro quo with the Trump administration. Earlier this month, Adams announced that he would soon welcome back, after a decade away, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to Rikers Island. This despite New York’s sanctuary city laws prohibiting almost all immigration cooperation with the federal government. Later in the week, Adams appeared in back-to-back interviews, including on Fox News, with Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan.

