Thousands of NYPD officers to be deployed for iconic New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, city officials say

The NYPD is mobilizing thousands of police officers and specialized units — including additional aerial drones — for Tuesday night’s Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop celebration.

The event is expected to draw 1 million spectators to the Crossroads of the World, and NYPD officials held a media event Monday to show the world they are ready.

While officials are aware of heightened international tensions — underscored by the Dec. 20 attack in Germany where people were killed when a vehicle rammed a crowded Christmas market — NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said there was no significant credible threat to the Times Square festivities.

"We have plainclothes teams, canine teams and officers on horseback. Helicopters and on boats," Mayor Eric Adams said at a Times Square news briefing about the security arrangements. The full complement of our police personnel will be here.”

Officials acknowledged the city is deploying a massive security operation to keep people safe.

"The public can expect to see a tremendous amount of police resources deployed throughout the area and across the city, that includes members of our elite specialized units, including our emergency services unit, who will be strategically deployed throughout the area on roof tops," Tisch said at a news conference before a rehearsal of the ball drop took place.

Bomb sniffing dogs and police aviation units will also be deployed throughout the city, paying attention to bridges and other landmarks, Tisch added. Officials said that anti-pickpocket teams will also be in the crowd.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, center, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, speak at the annual New Year's Eve security briefing in Times Square on Monday Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp

NYPD Deputy Commissioner for Operations Caz Daughtry said police will have 10 drone teams operating around the Times Square frozen area, with additional drone teams throughout the city. Police will also be monitoring unauthorized drone activities around the city, Daughtry said.

Tisch also noted that all spectators can expect to be screened by counterterrorism officers at access points. Once spectators enter the viewing areas, they will not be allowed to leave and reenter, officials noted.

"There will be no backpacks, large bags, coolers, chairs, alcohol or importantly umbrellas allowed out in viewing areas," Tisch stressed.

The last prohibited item is of some importance since the weather forecast is for rain to begin before the midnight ball drop, the commissioner said.