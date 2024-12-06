Authorities say UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's alleged killer has left NYC: Report

Investigators believe the suspected shooter who fatally gunned down UnitedHealthcare executive Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning has left New York City, NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN Friday.

She made the remarks to the cable news network as the investigation entered a third day Friday as investigators continued to delve into potential DNA and surveillance video evidence for clues on the shooter’s whereabouts.

A flurry of evidence has emerged in the shocking, early-morning Wednesday killing of Thompson outside of the New York Hilton hotel — an attack that police said was a targeted assassination. Police have not publicly identified a motive in the crime.

Several news outlets have reported Investigators are working on a belief the suspect may have traveled to Manhattan from Atlanta on a bus days before the killing.

The Associated Press reported authorities are gathering information from Greyhound in an attempt to identify the suspect, a law enforcement official said.

Among other clues, investigators have found apparent messages — the words "delay" and "deny" and defend" — from the shooter on shell casings found at the shooting scene, a law enforcement source has told Newsday. Those words could have a nexus to the health care industry practice of denying claims, echoing a 2010 book entitled "Delay, Deny, Defend" with the subtitle "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it," which was written by Jay M. Feinman.

A series of surveillance videos that police believe captured the alleged shooter — currently wanted by the NYPD for questioning — have helped guide investigators on the alleged gunman’s movements before, during and after the shooting.

In most of the footage released by police, the alleged shooter is masked and wearing a hood. But two images released Thursday depicted him without a face mask. He smiled broadly in one image.

Investigators have also searched an Upper West Side hostel on Amsterdam Avenue where the alleged gunman is believed to have stayed before the shooting, the source said.

Thompson, 50, of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was in New York for an annual investors meeting of UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest health insurance provider.

The suspect was caught on camera entering Central Park after he fled the shooting scene, the source said, and then exiting the park without the backpack he had been wearing. But investigators have not yet located it despite extensive searches.

The suspect was also seen on video visiting a Starbucks before the shooting, the source said.

Police recovered a Starbucks coffee cup and a candy wrapper, both of which are being examined for possible fingerprints and DNA, the source said.

The shooting occurred on Wednesday morning, just before 7 a.m., when a masked gunman approached Thompson from behind and opened fire on him as he walked on a sidewalk outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue.

Thompson was shot at least once in the back and in the right calf and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai West, previously known as Roosevelt Hospital, at 7:12 a.m., police said.

Thompson's widow Paulette Thompson told NBC News that her husband had been the subject of threats recently, though she said she didn't have details.

The gunman fled the scene northbound, going into an alley between West 54th and 55th streets, then continued on foot on Sixth Avenue before getting on an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said. A cellphone found in the alley is being examined by investigators, though it wasn't clear if it was connected to the shooter.

Thompson became chief executive of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, according to the company. Previously, he was CEO of its government programs. He joined the company in 2004.