Here's where the various probes into George Santos stand

ALBANY — Rep. George Santos has been exposed for faking his education and work history, circumstances of his mother’s death and his not-so-Jewish heritage.

He’s facing revived charges in Brazil of using a stolen checkbook for purchases in 2008. Top political donors now are saying they were misled by Santos in his bid to raise millions of campaign dollars.

But perhaps the most serious issue facing the embattled congressman is the multiple probes now underway, especially any that wind up focusing on his sources of income and donations and the movement of campaign funds through several committees.

Santos has acknowledged embellishing his resume and broadly has maintained his innocence regarding other allegations, telling WABC: "I'm not a fraud." He's been promising, since late December, to tell "my story," though he still hasn't addressed most of the specific issues and questions that have been raised.

Here’s a look at all the ongoing reviews and investigations:

Federal Elections Commission

In early January, the commission sent Santos a letter raising many questions, including failing to adequately identify some donors who might have exceeded campaign-contribution limits.

Days later, the Campaign Legal Center, a watchdog group, filed a formal complaint with the FEC, alleging Santos hid the true sources of money he lent his campaign, misrepresented campaign spending and illegally used campaign money for personal expenses.

The group said the jump in Santos’ reported salary — from $55,000 annually to $750,000 in just two years — suggests he was a funnel for others’ money. The complaint questions the source of more than $700,000 in loans to his campaign.

The complaint also alleges Santos falsified expenditures to keep them under the $200 threshold for having to report the date, amount and purpose of the expenditure. Santos’ campaign submitted 37 expenditures for exactly $199.99 each.

Although the FEC often doesn’t pursue complaints against campaign committees, the CLC told Newsday such complaints can lead to a federal criminal investigation.

Federal prosecutors

U.S. attorneys are looking into public filings by Santos, amid questions about the source of his wealth, ABC News first reported.

Besides listing the gigantic increase in salary in 2022, Santos claimed he owned assets worth between $2.6 million and $11.2 million. Newsday has reported he may have inflated his role with his most recent employer.

ABC said the probe was a review and not yet a formal investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York hasn’t commented publicly.

U.S. House

Two New York Democratic congressman filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee, saying Santos failed to file timely and accurate financial-disclosure reports about his income, bank accounts and real estate holdings.

Reps. Dan Goldman (D-Manhattan) and Ritchie Torres (D-Bronx) specifically say Santos failed to file disclosure reports within 30 days of becoming a candidate and 30 days before the 2022 primary election, as required, and failed to disclose business clients.

Broadly, they also are questioning statements showing Santos’ huge leap in salary and real estate holdings, saying the claims were not plausible.

“This is an astronomical growth in his wealth that is so implausible, so inexplicable that it requires a willful suspension of disbelief, and it warrants an investigation,” Torres said.

State and local probes

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced in late December that her office is investigating Santos, sparked by the many claims he made that since have proved false.

But neither the prosecutor nor the office have talked specifically about the focus of the probe or where a local district attorney might have authority in the matter.

“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with (Santos) are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

Amid the probe, Donnelly’s office hasn’t provided further updates.

Somewhat similarly, state Attorney General Letitia James also is reviewing issues related to Santos. But her office isn’t calling it a formal investigation and hasn’t spelled out what issues would give it jurisdiction.

Brazil charges

As part of its original story about Santos’ false claims, The New York Times reported he was subject of criminal charges for check fraud when he was living in Brazil.

The 2008 court case had been suspended because authorities there could not find Santos. Now, they want to revive the charges and notify the U.S. Justice Department, multiple news outlets have reported.

The case involves Santos, then 19 years old, alleging spending about $800 using a stolen checkbook and a false name. The Times reported Santos admitted the fraud and a judge in September 2011 had approved charges to be filed — but soon after Santos moved to New York.

Santos denied the claims, telling the New York Post: “I am not a criminal here — not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world.”