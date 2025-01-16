Hochul: Increased night police patrols in NYC subway system to begin Monday

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that her plan to eventually put 300 more police in the New York City subway system to bolster safety at night will begin Monday.

Putting more police officers on trains overnight is among the measures she has taken since December following high-profile violence in the New York City transit system, including a rider who died after being set on fire on a train.

Hochul said the $77 million effort will be paid from state funds. The upcoming state budget, due April 1, would fund another six months, she said.

She added that the move won't take away from New York City Police Department officers and National Guard soldiers already patrolling the subways during the day. She said the police surge will be accomplished by paying overtime to officers for the night work.

“We know this is a strategy that actually works,” Hochul said after touring the 42nd Street–Bryant Park/Fifth Avenue subway station on Thursday.

Hochul said other parts of her plan include putting bright LED lights and surveillance cameras at more stations and platforms. The effort includes adding more barriers separating the platform from the trains to guard against incidents in which people are shoved in front of trains.

The governor said a similar surge of police presence that she ordered last year with Mayor Eric Adams worked to suppress a spike in crime and violence in the subway.

Hochul also said new turnstiles designed to stop people from evading fares will be in placed by the end of 2026 at the 40 stations where fare jumping is most common.

She further announced that more “SOS teams” of social workers and mental health workers will be deployed to the subways. The teams, known for their purple uniform jackets, seek to defuse tense situations before they turn into violent incidents.

The teams seek to get homeless and addicted people living in the subways into housing with supportive services so they can be treated.

“It’s really important that we get the right clinical training to deal with this particular population,” Hochul said. “It works so well.”