Trojans pass torch to next generation

Not 20 minutes after securing a sixth consecutive Class B state championship, medals adorned and plaques still in hand, the declaration was made: "Seven-peat," Catherine McTiernan said.

The names change, but the goal remains - and the goal remains attainable, the players insisted.

Garden City's girls lacrosse team will graduate nine seniors, among them four All-Americans (Caroline Tarzian, Mikaela Rix, Barbara Sullivan and Kelly Weis). Yet, the team isn't expected to stumble, let alone falter. So it's been for a program that doesn't rebuild but rapidly reloads each season.

"It's the motivation everyone has within," said Alexandra Bruno, a junior All-American who likely becomes the team's focal point next season. "The more people we lose, the more the rest of us have to improve . . . Preparation for next season starts right away."

Actually, it started about 10 years ago. Most of the group began playing in second and third grade. They idolized the Trojans before them, hoped to one day make the team; crack the starting lineup; become a star. In the stands at several Garden City home games are local youth players watching intently. The next generation.

"When we lose certain people," coach Diane Chapman said, "the rest work harder to almost become that person and fill those shoes."

Catherine Dickinson, a junior who scored three goals in the state final, said there's pressure to "not be that team that messes it up."

The graduating seniors are certain 2012's team will be fine, and stopped just short of guaranteeing a title run.

Megan McDonald, a backup goalie who will replace Weis, certainly has her predecessor's swagger. "It's going to be a lot of work," she said, "but we're getting another state championship."

Rix listed several names she believes Long Island will soon become familiar with, among them defenders Lily Schmitt, Linda Attanasio and Elizabeth Stutzmann, in addition to the returning stars.

"It means we'll all be called on to do more," junior Jenna Fuchs said. "We want that seventh."