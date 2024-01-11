Suffolk seeks storm recovery aid, as Long Island preps for next round of winds, flooding

State and county officials were evaluating erosion and flooding left behind from Wednesday's coastal storm, even as they prepare for another round of unsettled weather Friday into Saturday and investigate whether Suffolk might be eligible for federal disaster aid.

Many state parks, hit hard by this week's storm, were still recovering from the Dec. 18 storm that caused major erosion on parts of Long Island and Fire Island, said George Gorman, regional director of state parks on Long Island.

“We used to see these types of storms every few years, and then once a year and now it seems like we’re getting these storms one after another and the intensity seems worse than we’ve ever seen,” Gorman said. “In the last two storms, the wave heights were 20 feet or more and it looked like this storm was the same. It was one wave after another crashing against dunes, causing severe erosion.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine on the telephone just after 11 a.m. Thursday about the storm damage and next steps, a source said. Hochul said a team from the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will be dispatched to Suffolk County to help the Romaine administration put together an estimate of damage.

It’s an important step because the state must document at least $37 million in damage before it can apply, on Suffolk’s behalf, for a federal disaster declaration that could make available aid from a variety of federal programs, the Hochul administration said.

Flooding and erosion was widespread across Long Island from Wednesday morning's storm, including along the South Shore in Islip and Babylon, as well as both the north and south shores in Brookhaven.

There was widespread erosion along the North Shore facing Long Island Sound in Brookhaven and communities near Rocky Point, officials said.

“Oof, massive damage to the bluffs,” Brookhaven Councilwoman Jane Bonner said.

She said there was “significant” damage to drainage systems at beaches and “flooding in so many low spots.”

Gorman said that the storm breached several dunes meant to protect the shoreline and caused greater erosion in areas like Gilgo Beach.

Flooding was receding from several parks but there was still standing water, and officials were attempting to bring heavy equipment to dig trenches near the Central Mall of Jones Beach to allow water to recede into the ocean, said Gorman.

“We can’t get access to the beach yet, but we’re moving this afternoon to create trenches and drain water back into the Atlantic Ocean,” Gorman said.

Crews also added sand to keep water from breaching Ocean Parkway, but high waves, at times topping 20 feet, caused additional erosion that has closed Gilgo Beach, which is usually open in the winter to four-wheel-drive vehicles and surfers.

“We moved sand to ensure the water would not go onto Ocean Parkway,” Gorman said. “We are looking to place additional sand there today and tomorrow and make sure we’re protecting the roadway.”

He added: “We’re going to have to monitor how storms continue and if we’re going to see normal replenishment of sand in the spring.”

With Yancey Roy