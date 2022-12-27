SportsBaseball

Erik Boland's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2023

Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees against the Detroit...

By Erik Bolanderik.boland@newsday.comeboland11

Newsday's Erik Boland recently submitted his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Here are his selections in alphabetical order:

Bobby Abreu

Carlos Beltran

Todd Helton

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

Manny Ramirez

Alex Rodriguez

Scott Rolen

Gary Sheffield

Billy Wagner

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

