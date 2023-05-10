Yankees honor 10,000 students from Bronx public schools

One-by-one, Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone, and Brian Cashman strode to the microphone to speak celebratory words about wins.

Which is, in and of itself, not unusual.

In this case, though, three of the most important people within the Yankees were not speaking about triumphs on the field.

Rather, they were honoring Bronx school-age kids for their work in the classroom and their communities.

“Congratulations on all of your achievements,” Judge told a group of an estimated 10,000 students prior to the Yankees’ 11-3 win over the A’s on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium as part of the Bronx Education All-Star Day festivities.

“Believe,” Judge continued, “in your power to make a difference in this world.”

The initiative, now in its fifth year, is a partnership between the Yankees and New York City Public Schools in which students in grades five through eight from Bronx Public School Districts 7-12 are honored for “academic excellence, community service, and leadership,” the team said in a statement.

“You represent the best,” Cashman told the students. “We want to congratulate you for being you and doing what you’ve done to get here. And I encourage you to keep doing it. Keep grinding in that classroom, keep making a difference and making yourself stand out amongst others because great things will happen for you as the future goes on. So, congratulations. We’re so honored to have you. Have an amazing day.”

Following the hour-long on-field ceremony, the Yankees had the students stay for the game, in groupings dotted throughout the Stadium.

“I want to thank you for who you’ve been to this point in your life, in your communities, in the classroom, in your neighborhoods, in your families,” Boone said. “I want to encourage you all to lead with strength, with humility, with grace, and with gratitude. No matter what you are going on in your journey, I want you to remain consistent. That’s what you’ve shown to this point. That’s what you should be proud of, and understand how important you guys are to the future. You guys are going to set the tone, are going to be the leaders in your towns, in your cities, in your state and country. Take pride in that. Take ownership in that.

“I wish you all the best,” Boone continued. “We’re so proud of you with the Yankees and I hope you enjoy the game today and bring the ‘Stripers to victory.”

Along with Judge, Boone, and Cashman, New York City Public Schools Chancellor David C. Banks, amongst other dignitaries, spoke, and the event was emceed by Rickie Ricardo, the team’s Spanish-language broadcaster.