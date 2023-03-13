Aaron Hicks hears boos from Yankees fans on road

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Aaron Hicks even hears the boos from his home fans on the road.

The outfielder, who has become one of the more unpopular players among the fan base in years, was booed by the sizeable contingent of Yankees fans in attendance at Hammond Stadium Monday afternoon for a 1-0 loss to the Twins.

The switch-hitting Hicks, whom rival scouts have said looks as if he’s swinging the bat well overall this spring, is 6-for-24 (.250) with one homer, one double and a .667 OPS in nine Grapefruit League games.

Hicks, who started in center Monday, was then booed even louder before each of his three at-bats (he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts).

But regardless, Joey Gallo, a Yankee trade deadline acquisition in 2021 who crumbled in the spotlight of New York and was dealt away before last year’s deadline, heard the loudest boos from those partial to the road team. Gallo, whom the Yankees traded to the Dodgers and who signed with the Twins in the offseason and started Monday at first base, went 1-for-3. Gallo is 6-for-19 (.316) with one homer, one double and a .935 OPS in eight games.

Looks the part

Even though he’s unlikely to make the club out of camp, opposition team scouts assigned to the Yankees have taken note of a different looking Deivi Garcia this spring.

"Best he's looked throwing the ball in two years," one said of the one-time touted pitching prospect who has struggled in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old Garcia, who has a 2.45 ERA in three outings so far after allowing one run and two hits – including a homer – and two walks over 3 1/3 innings in which he struck out two, says the pitch he's been most happy with is his cutter.

“I’ve been using it a lot this spring to righties and lefties,” Garcia said through his interpreter.

Aaron Boone said he’s been impressed with more than that.

“I’m most excited about his fastball, just the quality of it,” Boone said. “But just stuff wise, he’s been so much more crisp. He’s throwing fastballs by guys right now and that’s good to see.”