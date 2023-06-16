Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has second PRP injection in right big toe

BOSTON — Beyond saying Aaron Judge is feeling “better” pretty much on a daily basis, the Yankees have been intentionally vague when it comes to offering information of any substance regarding the right big toe sprain that landed him on the injured list on June 7.

But Aaron Boone, in repeating that the outfielder is still improving, disclosed Friday that Judge on Thursday received a second PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in the toe, which he injured June 3 at Dodger Stadium.

Boone said two ligaments in Judge’s big toe have been causing him pain, so the second ligament received the second PRP injection.

“Yesterday after the shot, he was sore,” Boone said. “Hopefully we start to get there [where he can start some basic baseball activities] in the next couple of days.”

Could Judge be back before the All-Star break?

“I think there’s a shot for that,” Boone said. “But that said, I don’t know. He could be back in a week, he could be back in four. I don’t know. We have to get to a point where we’re starting to move the ball from a physical activity and baseball standpoint, and hopefully this latest PRP is part of speeding that process up. But we’ll see.”

Bader not quite ready

As of Tuesday, the Yankees’ plan was for centerfielder Harrison Bader to play in a rehab game Wednesday with Double-A Somerset, then rejoin the club in time for this weekend’s series against the Red Sox.

But Bader, out since May 30 with a right hamstring strain, decided after Wednesday’s game that a couple more rehab games to test his legs, particularly on defense, would be in his best interest. Boone said Friday that Bader likely will play Friday and Saturday with Somerset and then perhaps be activated Tuesday before the Yankees start a three-game series against the Mariners at the Stadium.

Rodon rehab-ready

Boone said Carlos Rodon, out since spring training with a left forearm strain, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Somerset. Boone said the belief is the lefthander can be ready after three rehab outings.