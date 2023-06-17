Domingo German doesn't have it, along with plenty of his teammates, in Yankees' blowout loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — Well, that was ugly. About as ugly as it gets.

On a Friday night in which the Yankees neither pitched nor hit nor fielded with any degree of sustained competence, a predictable outcome came to fruition with a 15-5 loss to the Red Sox in front of 37,086 at Fenway Park.

“We didn’t play well tonight,” Aaron Boone said.

The Red Sox bludgeoned Domingo German early, knocking him out of the game in the third en route to taking a 13-1 lead through four innings.

Before those four innings were over, Justin Turner had two homers, a double and six RBIs and Masataka Yoshida also was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as the Red Sox produced 13 hits. Turner had a grand slam off lefthander Matt Krook, who made his major-league debut, and a two-run shot off German. Yoshida wound up going 4-for-4 with three runs scored as Boston had two homers and seven doubles among its 17 hits.

The Yankees (39-31) had 10 hits but were charged with two errors and should have been charged with at least two more.

“That isn’t the brand of baseball that we’re used to playing,” said Josh Donaldson, who hit his sixth homer but also mishandled Pablo Reyes’ two-out grounder in the third — it should have been ruled an error but was not — moments before Turner’s grand slam. “A little sloppy defensively, or a lot sloppy defensively today. It’s not in our DNA to do that. It happens sometimes. We’ll look to rebound and play better tomorrow.”

The Yankees’ final pitcher was utilityman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who allowed a run in the eighth on doubles by Jarren Duran and Triston Casas in his second pitching appearance of the season.

German, who came in 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA — having allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his previous seven starts and in seven of his last 11 — was charged with seven runs and seven hits in two innings-plus.

“Definitely not the start I was looking for for sure,” he said through his interpreter. “And you have to give them credit, they had a good plan of attack . . . They took [some] pretty good fastballs and they were able to put the secondary pitches in play.”

Said Boone: “Probably just a little bit off with his command tonight, curveball not quite as sharp. Just overall not his best.”

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck cruised until the fifth, when Kyle Higashioka led off with an 89.7-mph line drive off the pitcher’s face. Houck immediately grabbed his face and dropped to his knees. After briefly being looked at by Alex Cora and members of the Boston training staff, he was led off the field under his own power. A clearly concerned Higashioka made a motion toward Houck as the pitcher crossed the first-base line and Houck, who was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, pointed back.

The Yankees went ahead 1-0 in the first on an RBI groundout by Anthony Rizzo, who also doubled home two runs and scored on Billy McKinney’s two-out single in the sixth.

Yoshida’s two-run double in the bottom of the first and Turner’s two-run homer in the second made it 4-1.

German departed after the first three batters of the third reached base, and the 28-year-old Krook came on to make his MLB debut at last after seven-plus seasons in the minors. The lefthander retired the first two batters before a two-out misplay by Donaldson that was scored an infield hit and Krook’s failure to cover first on a grounder to Rizzo preceded Turner’s 429-foot grand slam to center.

“I’m just super-grateful for the opportunity, worked a long time to get here, so it means a lot,” Krook said. “But wish the outcome [was different].”

Torres made a careless throwing error in the sixth as the Red Sox took a 14-4 lead, backhanding a ball up the middle and flipping an errant sidearm toss to first that Rizzo had no chance to glove.

“Overall,” Boone said, “we just did not play a very clean game.”