Aaron Judge slated to start in rightfield on Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge is almost in the clear.

The rightfielder, brought along slowly in spring training after having arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder in November, is scheduled to start in rightfield Wednesday afternoon against the Tigers at Steinbrenner Field, manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

“That’s what we talked about before spring even started, that I would miss the first few games,” Judge said.

Judge took live batting practice Monday (he faced Luis Severino and struck out twice), something he’s done twice in the last three days. On Saturday, Judge faced Masahiro Tanaka in a simulated game and doubled.

“I’m getting my timing ready and the arm feels good,” he said. “So Wednesday’s the date and I’m looking forward to it.”

Frazier has concussion

Clint Frazier suffered a concussion Saturday afternoon in Bradenton when he banged his head against the leftfield wall while making a catch, but he didn’t know it right away.

“I passed the [concussion] test that day,” Frazier said Monday. “The next day I felt a lot worse.”

Boone said Frazier will “ramp things” up on the exercise bike Tuesday but will not do much in the way of baseball activities for at least a few days.

“I felt drunk. Maybe foggy’s the better description,” Frazier said of how he felt Sunday. “Feel a lot better today than I felt yesterday.”

Walk-off for Andujar

The Yankees beat the Phillies, 4-3, on Miguel Andujar’s walk-off homer with two outs in the ninth Monday night. He also had an RBI double.

Sonny Gray allowed two hits and struck out two in two scoreless innings. Gary Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a double and Brett Gardner went 0-for-2.

Luis Severino struck out five in two scoreless innings in a simulated game Monday.