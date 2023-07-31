Yankees will take it slow with Aaron Judge as slugger starts at DH vs. Rays in return to the Stadium

The Yankees on Monday began a seven-game homestand against two of their chief competitors in the race for the postseason – Tampa Bay and Houston – and so the import of Aaron Judge’s presence in the lineup couldn’t have been bigger.

He started at designated hitter in his first Stadium appearance since the right toe injury that cost him 42 games, however he likely won’t play in every game. The Yankees brought him off the IL on Friday without sending him on a minor league rehab assignment to work him up to playing every day.

“You know, we're going nowhere if we run Aaron judge into the ground when he hasn't had a rehab game,” manager Aaron Boone said before Monday’s first pitch. “The thought behind not having do a rehab assignment was we get to do [this] and have the benefits of having him in line for a couple of days, like we had him do in Baltimore.”

Judge played in two of the three game against the Orioles and was 3-for-6 with a mammoth home run and three walks.

“You’re in a stretch of 13 in a row where you know he’s going to have at least a couple down – you’ve got to do that,” Boone explained. “If we're going to get to the playoffs or be the team we expect to be, we got to play really well over a 50-plus game sprint now. So you've got to take a little bit of that big picture.”

With Gerrit Cole the Yankees’ only consistent starting pitcher, offense is at a premium and the team averaged only 3.9 runs per game as it went 19-23 without him.

“We'll see. I mean, it's day-by-day,” Boone said. “We feel like he's in a pretty good spot right now, DH-ing tonight. And then we'll kind of see where we are. Hopefully [Judge] can play this entire series, but we're going to take it day-by-day.”

Donaldson anxious to return

Josh Donaldson appears driven to suit up again for the Yankees before the season ends. The third baseman was placed on the 60-day IL July 16 with a right calf strain, but was moving around well before the Yankees faced the Rays Monday and took batting practice on the field with the team.

Donaldson was batting .142 but had 10 home runs among his 15 hits when he got injured.

“I feel really good right now, compared to what the initial results were,” Donaldson said.

He cannot be activated until the middle of September and his appearance at BP may have made that call look premature.

““I was just told that I was going on the 60,” he said. “I don’t make those decisions, but I feel good with where I’m at right now.”

Asked about eventually returning, he replied “as a competitor you want to be able to help your team as often as you can.”

Marinaccio optioned to Triple A

Ron Marinaccio paid the price for Luis Severino’s short start Sunday and Domingo German getting scratched Monday when he was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

A trusted part of the Yankees’ end game earlier this season, he has struggled recently and was 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA. However the timing feels bad after he retired all eight batters he faced Sunday in Baltimore following Severino.

“We had to make a move. Unfortunately, Ron has options,” Boone said. “It was really good to see him throw the ball well last night. It’s as good as we’ve seen him pitch in the last few weeks. So it’s not ideal.”