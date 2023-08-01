Domingo German enters in relief after being scratched from start in Yankees' loss to Rays

As the clock ticked into the final 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline, things continued to only look worse in the big picture for the Yankees.

Domingo German, slated to start Monday’s series opener against the Rays at the Stadium, was scratched because of discomfort in his armpit (more on this in a moment).

Luis Severino’s horrid start on Sunday — after which he called himself “the worst pitcher in the game” — left the bullpen in a situation in which the club was forced to recall Jhony Brito from Triple-A to make the start for fear of overtaxing the relievers a second straight day.

And the Yankees’ competitors in the race to make the postseason continued to get better. The Rays joined the Rangers, Blue Jays, Astros and Angels in a group that has acquired talent for the stretch run, strengthening their starting rotation by trading top prospect Kyle Manzardo for Cleveland’s Aaron Civale.

To cap the evening off, the Yankees allowed four Tampa Bay home runs in a 5-1 loss.

Any concerns about German abated in the fifth inning as the game was eluding the Yankees’ grasp. While Brito was allowing the third and fourth Rays home runs in the fourth inning, German began to warm up in the bullpen. He came in with the Yankees trailing by four and and allowed two hits in five scoreless innings of relief.

Tampa Bay righty Tyler Glasnow limited them to one run and three hits, while striking out seven and walking two. His only mistake was allowing a solo homer to Jake Bauers in the second inning.

Robert Stephenson and Pete Fairbanks each pitched a scoreless inning to finish the Yankees off.

So while the Yankees got absolutely nothing out of the series opener with the Rays, their AL East rivals felt victorious on the field and in the clubhouse.

“It’s kind of a jump-start in this clubhouse,” the Rays’ Brandon Lowe said of the Civale trade. “ . . . It kind of energizes everybody in this clubhouse, kind of makes us excited that we’re improving and trying to make this team better.”

Before the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about the way other clubs have been more active than his. He replied, “Sometimes an acquisition is something that is a shot in the arm and kind of a little spark. Sometimes it goes the other way, too. I’d rather not speculate on something that may or may not happen. Right now, it’s about us getting going.”

German experienced the discomfort Sunday and a scheduled throwing session was called off, though Boone said he felt better on Monday. He was scheduled to have a pregame exam with the team’s medical staff and that clearly went well.

German ended up allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.

The righthander’s season has truly covered the gamut. He threw MLB’s 24th perfect game, gave up at least four earned runs eight times and now this oddity of a night.

Sending German to make the start might have been more of a consideration if the bullpen hadn’t been forced to get 14 outs after Severino gave up nine runs and recorded only 10 outs on Sunday, but Boone said, “We just didn’t feel like we could just send him out there and, if we had to pull the plug in the first, we would be in a tough situation.”

Brito, making his 12th start and 13th appearance this season, gave up five runs in four innings and allowed six hits with four strikeouts. Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco, Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe all hit home runs off him.

Boone had said “spot starts where he’s gotten called up, he’s done a nice job,” but not this time.

The Rays opened the season with 13 straight wins and were 57-28 at the end of June but, have won just eight games since. Civale should help.

Manager Kevin Cash said the Rays always feel they are being supported by the front office and said, “You’ve got to appreciate the effort that they’re putting forth in trying to help.”

Civale, who is 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA in 13 starts this season, will join the Rays on Wednesday and will pitch Saturday. “I know our front office certainly values where the mindset of the clubhouse is on a daily basis,” Cash said. “I hope that we are all interpreting this as ‘our front office was trying to improve a really good club’ and I feel like [they] did that when we got Civale.”

Asked about the mindset of his players as deals are unfolding, Boone was reserved.

“We’ll see where we are in 24 hours as far as ‘OK, the deadline’s come and gone. Here’s what’s happened or not happened,’ ’’ he said. “Then we’ll address it.”