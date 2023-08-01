Yankees have given little reason why they should be buyers at trade deadline

The surprising sight of Josh Donaldson taking batting practice before Monday’s game against the Rays almost made sense. He’s exactly the sort of trade deadline help these disappointing Yankees deserve.

Donaldson, who’s basically been exiled on the 60-day IL for a calf strain, isn’t eligible to return until mid-September, but he remains the perfect 2023 Yankee — occasionally injured, grossly overpaid, frequently inadequate. Also, one of general manager Brian Cashman’s worst trades.

So when Cashman looks at this flawed roster, whose $294 million price tag is second only to the Mets, he wouldn’t be wrong to ask himself: How much upgrading is this team actually worth? As of Monday afternoon, the Yankees were 3 1/2 games out of the third-wild card spot, perhaps a bad week away from disappearing from contention.

Knowing that, the timing of this week’s schedule isn’t so great. Starting Monday, their next seven games of this homestand include three against the Rays, who currently hold a four-game lead atop the wild-card pile, followed by four with the Astros, who are tied for the second slot with the Blue Jays.

Unfortunately for Cashman, the trade deadline is Tuesday at 6 p.m., so he’s past the information-gathering point on this group. He’s got to decide to pull the trigger on what we’ve already witnessed, and the evidence is not encouraging for a Yankees’ team that was only five games over .500 (55-50).

Getting Aaron Judge back figured to be a big boost, and his impact was immediate during last weekend’s series in Baltimore, hurting toe and all. Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run Saturday in the Yankees’ lone win, then rested on the bench for Sunday’s embarrassing 9-3 loss, when they struck out 18 times and Luis Severino was atrocious.

Even with Judge back, the Yankees still dropped two of three to the division-leading Orioles, and that sort of illustrates the problem. The reigning MVP can’t be this team’s savior by himself. The Orioles walked Judge three times in Friday’s 1-0 win and then walloped the Yankees when the Captain took a mandated rest in Sunday’s finale. Judge obviously has to tread carefully with the toe, which is being tolerated rather than receiving time to heal, and the Yankees don’t know how often he’ll need a break. But it will be more often than usual, considering that he managed to play 157 games a year ago.

“We’re going nowhere if we run Aaron Judge into the ground when he hasn’t had a rehab game,” manager Aaron Boone said Monday afternoon. “When you’re in a stretch of 13 in a row, where you know he’s going to at least have a couple down, you’ve got to do that. Because if we’re going to get to the playoffs, or be the team we expect to be, we got to play really well over a 50-plus game sprint now.”

Is that going to be enough of Judge? Well, factor in that the only other All-Star on the team, Gerrit Cole, takes the mound every fifth day, and the rest of the Yankees don’t seem capable of filling in the worrisome gaps. And it doesn’t seem likely that Cashman can secure capable outside help for all those holes, either.

In the 24-hour span leading up to Monday’s series opener, two-fifths of the Yankees’ rotation suddenly crumbled. Severino allowed six runs before recording an out Sunday night and later called himself “the worst pitcher in the game — no doubt about it.” Boone wouldn’t commit to keeping him in the rotation, saying Monday, “Everything’s on the table.”

The Yankees also had to make an emergency call-up of Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton to replace Domingo German for Monday’s start because of some “discomfort in his armpit” area. Boone, as he typically does, expressed an optimistic outlook on German but felt the switch was needed to protect the bullpen against him leaving early. Still, it was another unanticipated obstacle for a team that already had plenty of known potholes to deal with on a nightly basis.

At the top of that list is Anthony Rizzo, back into another slump (2-for-21, 8 Ks) after the 4-for-4 day on July 23 in the Bronx that supposedly signaled his turnaround. Since May 28, Rizzo has the lowest batting average (.171) and OPS (.498) among the 167 qualified players, and yet Boone still had him hitting third in Monday night’s lineup. Overall, the Yankees rank 20th in runs per game (4.35). Their .231 batting average was the second-worst in the majors, only better than the woeful A’s (.223), and their .707 OPS ranked 23rd.

Judge missing seven weeks had a lot to do with that brutal offensive production, but now that he's back, it’s something less than his regular full-time basis. It just seems as if the Yankees’ issues run a bit too deep to remedy at this deadline, and we’ll see how far Cashman goes to come up with a solution as the teams they’re chasing continue to improve around them.

“We’ll see where the dust settles,” Boone said. “You never know, especially now, the minutes and hours where things change.”

Can the Yankees change enough at the deadline to make a difference? That’s asking a lot.