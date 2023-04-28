As Yankees await Aaron Judge MRI news, they call up OF Jake Bauers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees brought up outfielder Jake Bauers from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday in case they receive bad news on the MRI Aaron Judge underwent earlier in the day after being removed from Thursday night’s game.

One club source said Bauers, a non-roster invitee in the spring, was being promoted to be a part of the “taxi squad for now,” which could change should an IL stint for Judge be deemed necessary, either Friday or in the coming days.

Bauers, 27, hit .319 with nine homers and a 1.271 OPS in 21 games with Scranton.

Judge was removed in the fourth inning of Thursday night’s 4-2 victory over the Rangers with what the Yankees called "right hip discomfort."

After the game the outfielder said he anticipated missing “a couple of days.” The Yankees decided Friday to send him for tests.

The injury, Judge said, occurred during Wednesday afternoon’s victory over the Twins in Minneapolis when he was thrown out trying to steal third. Judge went in with an awkward headfirst slide, one in which he landed right-side first, rolling both hands, his right especially, in the process.

After being thrown out, his right hand clasped, Judge immediately bolted into the dugout tunnel, followed by a member of the training staff.

Judge stayed in the game Wednesday and, afterward, said the wrist was “good.”

His right hip, however, did not feel quite right when he got up Thursday morning in the team hotel in Dallas, though Judge felt it would loosen up as the day went on.

But on a swing during his second at-bat Thursday, Boone said he noticed something askance.

“I saw his kind of paying attention to it,” Boone said of the hip. “And then I just wanted to get him out of the game.”

Judge did not fight the decision.

“Just a little grab in the hip area after that headfirst dive the other [day], kind of the whole right side’s been a little locked up,” Judge said. “It wasn’t until the second-to-last swing of the second at-bat [in the second inning] I kind of felt something grab.”