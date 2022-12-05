Brian Cashman signs four-year extension with Yankees

SAN DIEGO — The least surprising move of the Yankees’ offseason occurred on Monday.

The organization announced that Brian Cashman had agreed to an extension to remain as general manager, a position he’s held since 1998.

The club said Cashman, 55 — who has been with the franchise since 1986, when he came aboard as an intern at the age of 19 — signed a four-year extension. The dollar figure was not immediately known.

Cashman’s five-year, $25 million contract expired Oct. 31, but there was never any real doubt he would be retained.

Even with the expired contract, Cashman was given the go-ahead by managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner to conduct business as usual, an indication a reunion was inevitable.

“I think he’s one of the better GMs in the game,” Steinbrenner said at last month’s owners’ meetings in New York. “I’m not saying there’s going to be a change there, but we do not have an agreement at this point.”

Among the business conducted by a contract-less Cashman was re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year, $34 million deal with a $17 million club option in the third year that includes a $6 million buyout, as well as engaging free agent Aaron Judge’s representatives in contract talks the Yankees hope will keep him in pinstripes the rest of his playing career.

"Work first, contract second,” Cashman said during the GM meetings in Las Vegas in November, referring to working without a contract. “It's something we'll sit down and get to, but there's some bigger things of need that need to be taken care of first, hopefully. And that's doing some heavy lifting on some of the free agents, like an Aaron Judge."

Bringing back Judge, coming off a 2022 season in which he hit an American League-record 62 homers en route to a landslide win in capturing AL MVP honors, has been Cashman’s top offseason priority.

“If you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” he said in Las Vegas. “He’s a free agent. He’s earned the right to be a free agent, so he’ll dictate the dance steps.”

There has been much speculation that his dance could end during the winter meetings, and among the unconfirmed rumors swirling about Monday was that Judge was scheduled to arrive in San Diego on Tuesday.

Major League Baseball loves for big deals, whether it be trades or free-agent signings — such as the one the Mets completed for Justin Verlander or the Phillies’ massive outlay for Trea Turner on Monday — to take place during its headline winter event as it keeps the sport in the news cycle.

An announcement this week regarding Judge, the top free agent on the market, certainly would fit that category.

Judge’s presence here — which has not yet been confirmed — could be an indication that a deal is close, but it also could mean he intends to meet with other interested teams. Judge is known to have met with two clubs — the Yankees and the Giants, the team the California native grew up rooting for — but additional clubs could enter the fray.

Judge, who turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer before the regular season, and his representatives mostly have been successful in keeping specifics of his free agency out of the media.

“I have made it clear to him that is our wish,” Steinbrenner said at the owners’ meetings of keeping Judge in the Bronx. “He means a lot to this organization, and I’ve made it clear to him we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”