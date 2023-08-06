Carlos Rodon hit hard before leaving with hamstring tightness in Yankees' loss to Astros

The Yankees lost Carlos Rodon to a left hamstring injury in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Astros.

But since Rodon had already given up two home runs and five runs, he might not have lasted much longer anyway.

As Rodon was getting checked out, the Yankees rallied from a four-run deficit in the fourth and tied the game with a rally that included four walks (two with the bases loaded) and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

It was a brand new ballgame.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, No. 8 hitter Jake Meyers broke the tie with a three-run home run off Wandy Peralta in the sixth – Meyers’ second three-run home run of the afternoon – and the Astros went on to a 9-7 victory before a sellout crowd of 46,345 at Yankee Stadium.

Martin Maldonado followed Meyers’ go-ahead homer with a solo shot as the Astros earned a split of the four-game series. The Yankees fell to 4½ games behind Toronto for the final AL wild-card berth.

Rodon had allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings and the Yankees were trailing 5-1 when he injured his hamstring on a pitch to Chas McCormick. Rodon threw another pitch, and then manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees trainer came out to the mound.

After a lengthy discussion, and Rodon throwing two warmup pitches, the lefthander walked off the mound to boos. He was replaced by Jhony Brito.

Rodon had allowed a three-run home run to Meyers in the second inning after walking two batters and a two-run homer to Yordan Alvarez in the third.

Rodon, who allowed three hits, walked two and struck out five, left with a 7.33 ERA in six starts since his first season in pinstripes began on July 7. Rodon missed the first three months of the season with forearm and back injuries.

The Yankees signed Rodon to a six-year, $162-million free agent contract in part because of his excellence against Houston. In seven previous outings against the Astros, Rodon was 2-0 with a 1.55 ERA.

The Yankees tied it in the fourth. They loaded the bases on a single and two walks against Jose Urquidy, who was making his first start since April 30 after a shoulder injury.

Harrison Bader (3-for-5, two RBIs) lined an RBI single to left to make it 5-2. Reliever Phil Maton then allowed three runs to score in a four-batter span, all on wild 3-and-2 pitches. First, he hit Anthony Volpe. Then, after a strikeout of Kyle Higashioka for the second out, Maton walked Jake Bauers and Aaron Judge and the game was tied at 5.

Gleyber Torres (3-for-4, double, home run, two walks, two RBIs) hit his 18th home run in the first for the game’s first run. Torres also doubled home a run in the sixth to make it 9-6.

Bader’s two-out, bases-loaded single in the eighth made it 9-7. Volpe followed with a drive to center that was caught by Meyers.

The Yankees, who drew 12 walks (including one by Torres on a pitch-clock violation with two outs in the ninth), were 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Giancarlo Stanton (0-for-6) hit a fly ball to the warning track in center with two men on to end it.