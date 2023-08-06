Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton hitless on Sunday after Saturday's running debacle

Giancarlo Stanton started in rightfield and went 0-for-6 in the Yankees’ 9-7 loss to the Astros at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

One day earlier, a jarring clip of Stanton gingerly running the bases and pulling up before getting thrown out at the plate made national news, even on non-sports websites.

Manager Aaron Boone admitted Stanton’s walk/jog “wasn’t a great look . . . but nothing other than him just making sure he doesn't put himself in a dangerous position.”

Stanton has a history of leg injuries and missed 43 games earlier this season with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Boone said the 33-year-old is not currently nursing an injury.

“It's just him trying to preserve himself,” Boone said. “I don't think he's dealing with anything right now. I think he's in a good place physically. But I think in the back of his mind, there is always that concern, because he’s had calves and hammies and quads [injuries] . . . He just tries to make sure he's in gait that's not stressing his body.”

Stanton has had to play more rightfield since Aaron Judge has mostly been limited to designated hitter duty since returning from his toe injury.

Despite Saturday's debacle, and his struggles at the plate on Sunday, Stanton has homered in three of his last five games and has 10 homers in his last 23.

Lo and behold

The Yankees expect to activate Jonathan Loaisiga from the 60-day injured list on Monday. Loaisiga has been out since April 4 with right elbow inflammation. He underwent surgery in early May to remove a bone spur.

Following Sunday's loss, the Yankees optioned righthander Jhony Brito to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees do not have a starter listed for Wednesday at the White Sox in what would be slumping Luis Severino’s turn. Boone declined to commit to either Severino starting or getting moved to the bullpen, saying the team will “kind continue to talk all the way up to that point.”

The hamstring injury suffered by Carlos Rodon on Sunday could mean the Yankees will have to start Severino on Wednesday.