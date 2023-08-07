Yankees are running out of time for damage control

Giancarlo Stanton’s final swing of Sunday’s game landed about 16 feet short of the netting above Monument Park, landing in the glove of Astros centerfielder Jake Meyers to seal the Yankees’ 9-7 loss.

The 106-mph blast came that close to delivering a walkoff homer, on an afternoon the Yankees stranded 15 and went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Not to mention Carlos Rodon getting rocked again before leaving with hamstring tightness in the third inning and Wandy Peralta wearing this L for a worn-out bullpen.

Later, both manager Aaron Boone and a few players talked about the positives from such an effort, as we’ve grown accustomed to by now.

“I think that was actually a really big momentum boost for us moving forward,” Harrison Bader said.

Bader is a relentlessly upbeat guy, as well as a go-to spokesman for these Yankees overall, and he’s not the glass half-empty type. We’d expect nothing less. But there’s no place for moral victories in early August for a team hanging onto the periphery of the wild-card race at 4 1/2 games out of the third spot.

Credit the Yankees for rallying back from 5-1 to tie the score thanks to the Astros’ charity (12 walks overall, thanks Angel Hernandez) but their margin for error has been shrinking for weeks now -- and this was a particularly tough week for this team’s playoff odds. In the big picture, they managed to at least stay afloat after battling the Orioles (1-2), Rays (1-2) and Astros (2-2). That was a stretch that could have knocked out them out faster than Jose Ramirez’s right hook to Tim Anderson’s jaw.

But the Yankees also sustained some lasting damage that could prove difficult to shake off. Only days after welcoming back Aaron Judge in Baltimore, they lost Domingo German to season-ending alcohol rehab, Anthony Rizzo to concussion symptoms for an undetermined period and then Rodon on Sunday to a hamstring injury.

While it’s fair to debate the actual value of these players, based on their performance to this point, that’s still two-thirds of the starting rotation and a three-time All-Star first baseman. Throw in the fact that Luis Severino was on his way to the bullpen before Rodon’s injury -- Sevy’s rotation fate now hangs on Monday’s MRI result for the $162 million lefty -- along with general manager Brian Cashman doing practically zippo to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline, and this was not the best way to dive into what amounts to the final 50-game qualifying stretch for the October tournament.

“It’s definitely taken a hit, obviously,” Boone said of his dented rotation. “So we just got to make do. We’ve got a lot of good pitchers and we’ll keep on grinding.”

Nestor Cortes’ encouraging return Saturday (one hit, 8 Ks) was something for the plus side of the ledger. But the impact of his four-inning stint, as impressive as it was, resonated through Sunday’s loss, thanks to Rodon’s premature exit. Boone was able to get five outs from Jhony Brito, but still had to go to Peralta much earlier than he had hoped, and the bottom half of the Astros’ order smacked around Wandy for four runs in the fifth, including back-to-back homers by Meyers (2 HRs, 6 RBIs) and the No. 9 hitter Martin Maldonado.

Boone explained afterward that most of his high-leverage righties needed a day off, with Clay Holmes being held for a potential save situation. Peralta is not a lefty specialist, obviously, so it wasn’t unreasonable for Boone to try to squeeze him through the weaker part of Houston’s lineup. Instead, the Wandy gambit exploded in his face.

On this day, however, Peralta was a stopgap measure that failed to hold. The real arsonist here was Rodon, who is going to start hearing some Carl Pavano comparisons if this keeps up. With Sunday’s two home runs, he’s now teed up eight in 27 innings this season, including six homers in his last 16 2/3 innings. His ERA also jumped again to 7.33 in six starts, after missing the first three months due to forearm issues and back problems. Rodon dug a 5-1 hole for the Yankees, then pulled up lame. The sellout crowd of 46,345 even booed him as he slowly walked off, which was excessively cruel treatment towards an injured player.

“I’m pretty frustrated,” Rodon said. “This is not the way I wanted to come out here and perform, especially today. I felt like we needed to win. I wanted to put that W on the board . . . and it wasn’t good.”

Rodon spoke optimistically about his hamstring, saying that he didn’t think it would wind up being an IL situation after Monday’s MRI. Rodon even suggested he could have stayed in game, calling his removal a “precautionary thing.” Then again, Rodon continuing to pitch to the Astros could have blown up this game much sooner.

And the Yankees are running out of time for damage control. They need wins, ASAP. But after a tumultuous past week, those Ws could be harder to find.