Gerrit Cole, Gleyber Torres lead Yankees over Phillies

Gerrit Cole was charged with one run in 6 1/3 innings, Gleyber Torres drove in two runs with a pair of singles and Jose Trevino added a two-run home run as the Yankees beat the Phillies on Wednesday, 4-2, before 35,847 at Yankee Stadium.

Cole (2-0, 0.73 ERA) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight in a 103-pitch effort. The Yankees (4-2) took two of three in the series against the defending NL champion Phillies (1-5).

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left the game in the third inning with a tight right hamstring he felt running to first base on a fly ball to center in the second inning. The Yankees said Donaldson would be re-evaluated on Thursday, when they have an unplanned day off.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Baltimore Orioles announced that their home opener against the Yankees scheduled for Thursday afternoon was being postponed until Friday at 3 p.m. because of a forecast of severe weather.

Cole, who threw six innings in the Yankees’ Opening Day shutout victory against San Francisco, pitched scoreless ball for 6 1/3 innings on Wednesday.

It was his last pitch – or what would have been his last pitch -- that was a little strange.

The Yankees had taken a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Torres (3-for-4) off Aaron Nola (0-1, 7.45) in the first and sixth innings.

With one out in the seventh, Cole had a 3-and-2 count on Nick Castellanos when the righthander and Trevino could not get together on a sign within the 15 seconds allotted under MLB’s new speed-up rules. Plate umpire Nic Lentz called a pitch-clock violation ball four for the walk and Castellanos was awarded first base.

Cole yelled in frustration before being removed by manager Aaron Boone.

Jonathan Loaisiga came on and gave up a single to Bryson Stott and then hit Alec Bohm in the back to load the bases. Jake Cave skied a sacrifice fly to left to make it 2-1, with the run charged to Cole.

Pinch hitter Josh Harrison sent a grounder down the third-base line. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who replaced Donaldson, fielded the ball and beat Stott to the bag by a step to end the inning.

Trevino’s first home run of the season, a short-porch special to left off lefthander Gregory Soto in the seventh, gave the Yankees a 4-1 advantage.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer off Loaisiga in the eighth. Clay Holmes struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save in a game that took 2:30.