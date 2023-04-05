Michael King confident in elbow as velocity dipped vs. Phillies

Michael King’s velocity was down a bit when he pitched against the Phillies on Tuesday and allowed two inherited runners to score.

Are the Yankees concerned about King’s surgically repaired elbow?

“Um….,” manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday morning.

After his pause, Boone went on to say that King “feels great. So [is there] any concern? Yeah, maybe a little bit. We believe he’s healthy. I do think it’s a mechanical timing thing.”

King, who suffered a season-ending fractured elbow last July 22, said he and pitching coach Matt Blake are going to take “a deep dive” on his mechanics.

“Luckily, my elbow’s been feeling great,” King said. “It doesn’t feel like it’s anything to do with that.”

Trainer’s room

Carlos Rodon (forearm strain) was expected to throw what Boone called a “high-intensity side” session on Wednesday . . . Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) played catch on Wednesday. “Came by my office with a smile and a thumbs up,” Boone said . . . Luis Severino (lat strain) may throw a bullpen session this weekend in Baltimore, Boone said.

Hicks sits

Aaron Hicks, after going hitless in his first two starts of the season and hearing it from the Yankee Stadium crowd, was not in the lineup.

Are the Yankees worried that the constant booing from Yankees fans might be negatively affecting Hicks?

“We talked a little bit about it [Tuesday] night,” Boone said. “I do think he’s past that part of it. I kind of believe that. He knows that’s coming . . . I think the fan thing, I think he’s through that phase of [where] that can be a little overwhelming and uncomfortable. I think he’s past that point and just wants to perform.”