LI's Greg Weissert bounced back after nightmarish Yankees debut

TAMPA, Fla. – Greg Weissert laughed the very next day in the visitor’s clubhouse at Oakland Coliseum after what he called “my nightmare.”

And the 28-year-old righthander did so again Thursday reflecting on the experience.

It took place Aug. 25, 2022, the date of Weissert’s big-league debut.

The pitcher, from Bay Shore High School and taken by the Yankees in the 18th round of the 2016 draft, was at last on a major league mound after slogging away in the minors for six seasons (there would have been a seventh if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the 2020 minor league season).

And while the outing against the A’s in theory could have gone worse, it couldn’t have been much worse. Weissert, coming on for the seventh inning, faced five batters, walked three of them, hit one and committed a balk, recording all of one out before Aaron Boone mercifully pulled the plug. He allowed three earned runs for an 81.00 ERA.

“It was probably the biggest nightmare you could have after all those years of grinding and playing in the minor leagues, working to that point and that's how it starts off?” Weissert said with a smile Thursday after a workout at Steinbrenner Field. “I knew it wasn't a stuff thing or anything, it was just me getting sped up. So I didn't lose my confidence in my stuff or anything like that, it was just about kind of laughing it off. I was nervous. There's no way around it.”

Weissert was consoled on the bench that night by many of his teammates – including catcher Jose Trevino and outfielder Aaron Judge – as well as Boone and members of his coaching staff.

After the outing, which Boone called “a rough one,” the manager said his goal was to get Weissert in another game as quickly as possible.

"You run to it and try and get him back out there in another situation, because his stuff will play," Boone said.

And it did three days later when Weissert took the same Coliseum mound and struck out three over two perfect innings.

In the days before that Aug. 28 game, Weissert, whose ever-improving slider had been standing out to rival scouts in the minors the previous two seasons, decided to apply some pressure on himself.

“It was being like, ‘next time out, your back’s against the wall,’” Weissert said. “That's how I felt, like I have to show something here. I have to throw well this next outing. Putting that pressure on myself in a way that wasn't negative but a little bit more like a motivating thing for me and saying, ‘this is it. It's probably your only other shot to show what you can do.’”

The reliever did that down the stretch for the most part and finished 2022 strong, allowing one earned run, three hits and three walks over his last eight appearances in which he struck out four.

It put Weissert into consideration for a bullpen spot for the 2022 postseason – which he did not get – but bigger picture, very much into the discussion entering this spring as a possibility to make the club out of camp.

“Just really trying to not look ahead like that because…I’ve learned that stuff just kind of turns out consuming you instead of helping you,” Weissert said. “So I try to be where my feet are a little bit and just take it a day at a time.”

Before camp, Boone talked about “a lot of good, exciting arms that could make a name for themselves at the big-league level” this season, Weissert very much included in that group.

Weissert, who has allowed a walk and no hits and struck out two in his two spring outings so far, said even though he arrived in the majors last season with confidence in his abilities, ending the season the way he did only increased that belief in himself.

Nightmarish debut aside, of course.

“There's always going to be that doubt, so, yeah, having a little bit of success definitely gives you a little bit of confidence,” Weissert said. “We all trust our stuff and have confidence in here, but it’s one thing to think it and believe it but another thing to go out there and do it and see it. So I think having the little bit of success that I had was definitely confidence boosting for me to know that Ok, I can do this.”