Yankees' Harrison Bader tested for sore oblique

TAMPA, Fla. — A torrent of Yankees injury news that started before Thursday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox continued after the 11-7 loss at Steinbrenner Field.

Aaron Boone, asked if everyone else was healthy, paused a few moments before disclosing that centerfielder Harrison Bader had been sent for testing earlier in the day after experiencing discomfort in his left oblique, which occurred during Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Cardinals.

“Any time it’s the side [it’s a concern],” Boone said. “His last at-bat, he kinda swung and felt something in there. We’ll see. But, yeah, you don’t like to see that.”

The Yankees said they would provide additional information on Bader, acquired last trade deadline from the Cardinals in exchange for Jordan Montgomery, on Friday, though if it turns out to be an oblique strain, those typically keep players out 4-6 weeks, if not longer.

Boone said should Bader be out, among the options in camp to play center would be Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, prospect Estevan Florial and non-roster invitee Rafael Ortega, who has put himself on the organization’s radar with a standout spring to this point.

Schmidt: Same approach

Righthander Clarke Schmidt came into spring training on the outside looking in when it came to nailing down the open fifth starter spot, as Domingo German had a leg up to win the job because of his far more extensive experience as a big-league starter.

But with the forearm injury Carlos Rodon sustained that will require the lefthander to start the season on the IL, Schmidt is likely to begin the year in the rotation after all.

Still, from Schmidt’s perspective, nothing changes.

“My mentality [doesn’t] change” said Schmidt, who again threw the ball well — his new cutter in particular — Thursday against the Red Sox when he allowed two runs and four hits over three innings in which he struck out three. “I’ve always wanted an opportunity to be a consistent starter in the big leagues and I always felt like that would come. For me, it’s just continuing to stay within myself, throw strikes, let my stuff work and not try to get too ahead of myself.”

Peraza OK

Oswald Peraza, down the last few days with what had been vaguely described as lower leg discomfort, was back in the lineup Thursday at short and doubled to left in the fourth inning. He ran all out to test the leg and after the game said he felt no pain or discomfort. Anthony Volpe, who started at second — many talent evaluators, including those with the Yankees, think he’s very good at short but would be a terrific second baseman — teamed up on a nice 4-6-3 double play in the third inning.

Boone goes deep

Boone celebrated his 50th birthday Thursday and, as part of the day, he took batting practice in the same group that includes Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Boone, in his final round and on his last swing — he used one of Josh Donaldson’s bats — accomplished his goal of hitting one out, a shot to left.