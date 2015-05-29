Jacoby Ellsbury hasn't had any baseball activities yet

Jacoby Ellsbury has been on the DL for just over a week with a right knee sprain and still hasn't progressed beyond daily treatment on the knee.

"There have been no baseball activities," Joe Girardi said Thursday night, adding that the lack of activity has more to do with the way Ellsbury plays. "It really just depends how he responds [to treatment]," he said. "And with the type of player he is, maybe it takes a few days longer than if it was a slow guy that doesn't rely on his legs."

Ellsbury, who went to the DL May 20, leads Yankees regulars in average (.324), on-base percentage (.412) and stolen bases (14). "I didn't really have a ton of expectations," Girardi said of a timetable. "Like I said, it's not a surgical thing. We don't believe it's a 60-day DL thing. We believe it's probably more than 15.''

Heathcott scratched

Rookie Slade Heathcott was in Thursday night's original lineup, in centerfield and batting eighth, but was a late scratch because of a right quadriceps issue. "He's been dealing with it about the last four, five days," Girardi said. "He was a little sore today so [I pulled him]."

Power surge

The Yankees entered Thursday with 60 homers, second-most in the AL, in 47 games. They did not hit their 60th homer last season until their 75th game, on June 23.

Extra bases

Chris Martin (elbow tendinitis) is expected to make a rehab appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Saturday, Girardi said . . . Ivan Nova (Tommy John surgery) threw 62 pitches Thursday in an extended spring training game. Girardi said Nova will throw one more extended spring training game and, if there are no setbacks, then could be sent on a rehab assignment.