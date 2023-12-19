Jeter Downs joins his namesake as member of the Yankees

There could be another Jeter getting playing time in the Bronx next season.

The Yankees announced Tuesday they had claimed Jeter Downs, named after Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, off waivers from the Nationals.

The 25-year-old Downs, a shortstop taken with the 32nd pick overall by the Reds in 2017, was recently designated for assignment by Washington.

Downs already has a modicum of history involving the Yankees, beyond his namesake.

His first career hit and RBI came in his second game in the big leagues, July 9, 2022, while a member of the Red Sox, going 1-for-2 against the Yankees at Fenway Park. His first big-league homer came July 17 of that season at Yankee Stadium, a two-run shot in the third inning off Gerrit Cole in Boston's 13-2 loss.

Before making his major-league debut June 22, 2022, against Detroit, Downs received a Twitter message before that game from Jeter. It read: “Congratulations and good luck…unless you are playing the Yankees.”

The righty-hitting Downs, claimed off waivers by the Nationals last Dec. 22, saw limited time in the majors, going 2-for-5 with one RBI and two stolen bases. He hit .236 with three homers, 18 RBIs and 11 stolen bases for Triple-A Rochester.