Yankees place Jose Trevino on injured list with hamstring strain

TORONTO — Add Jose Trevino to the lengthy injured list the Yankees have been compiling since spring training.

The catcher, who has been banged up in a variety of ways all season, was put on the IL Thursday afternoon with a left hamstring strain.

“Want to be something we knock out here,” Aaron Boone said before the series finale against the Blue Jays. “He’s kind of beat up outside of that as well so hoping this time now, obviously with the injury, but hopefully it gets his whole body [a rest] too and hopefully it’s something that serves him and us well.”

Ben Rortvedt, who has experienced a series of injuries since the Yankees acquired him early in spring training 2022 from the Twins as part of the Gary Sanchez/Gio Urshela deal that also netted the Yankees Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He will serve as Kyle Higashioka’s backup while Trevino, who was hitting .219 with three homers and a .598 OPS in 30 games, is on the IL.

Boone said he thought Trevino tweaked the hamstring “coming out of the box” in the second inning of Wednesday night’s 3-0 loss on the first of the catcher’s three hits in the game. Though the manager did not have a timetable for Trevino’s return, he said “hopefully it ends up being a short stint.”

As for the 25-year-old Rortvedt, who hasn’t played in a major-league game since 2021 when he appeared in 39 games with the Twins, he’ll likely make his debut with the Yankees during this weekend’s series against the Reds in Cincinnati.

Rival scouts see the lefty-swinging Rortvedt as an above-average defensive catcher with a limited bat, though one with some potential pop. Rortvedt, who hit .169 with three homers and a .510 OPS in 2021 with the Twins, was off to a terrific start with Scranton, hitting .327 with three homers and a 1.033 OPS in 14 games.

“I talked to Tim Naehring, he’s with our Triple-A team in Charlotte right now, and he said he [Rortvedt] looks good,” said Boone, referencing the club’s vice president of baseball operations. “Catching and throwing well, he’s hit some balls out of the ballpark. I think Benny’s in a good place. Hopefully he can come up and have a little impact on us.”

Hamilton prognosis

Righthander Ian Hamilton, a surprise bullpen standout early this season (1.23 ERA in 16 games), was placed on the IL Wednesday with the right groin strain he suffered on the mound during Monday’s game.

“I think [it will be] four weeks until he’s back,” Boone said. “That’s kind of the baseline right now so we’ll see where we’re at.”

Lefthander Nick Ramirez was called up Wednesday to take Hamilton’s place.