Josh Hamilton gives Rangers walk-off 7-6 victory over Yankees

CC Sabathia did nothing to alleviate the Yankees' concerns about their rotation. And though the Yankees hit three home runs, two by Mark Teixeira and one by Brian McCann, a rare hiccup by the bullpen led to a 7-6 loss to the Rangers Thursday night in front of 34,407 at Globe Life Park.

Josh Hamilton delivered his second hit of the game, a two-out RBI single off Andrew Miller in the ninth inning, to give Texas the walk-off win. Hamilton, who hit a three-run homer in the first to tie it at 3-3, drove in four runs.

The Yankees announced that Sabathia, who allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings-plus and saw his ERA rise from 5.38 to 5.54, experienced "symptoms of dehydration" in the trainer's room after his outing and was sent to the Medical Center of Arlington to be checked out.

He did not fly with the team to Chicago after the game, and instead is scheduled to fly there Friday.

The AL East-leading Yankees (57-44), who still have a six-game lead over the Orioles and Blue Jays, fell to 4-3 on this 10-game trip, which continues Friday night against the White Sox.

Nick Goody, who made his major-league debut in the eighth and struck out a batter, walked Delino DeShields to start the ninth. Joe Girardi brought in Miller to face Elvis Andrus, who sent a towering drive to center that Jacoby Ellsbury tracked down as he crashed into the wall, wrenching his left ankle at the base of the wall in the processs. "I rolled it pretty good, I guess," said Ellsbury, who hopes to be back in the lineup Friday night.

Leonys Martin then stung one that might have gone into the rightfield corner and driven in DeShields, but the ball hit the runner for the second out. Miller walked Adrian Beltre, bringing up Hamilton, who lined a 2-and-0 pitch to right to end it.

"Honestly, I felt really good," said Miller, who had not pitched since Saturday in Minnesota but said rust was not a factor. "I just didn't fool anybody tonight. Both outs were two of the hardest-hit balls I've given up all year."

Sabathia, taking his rotation turn a day earlier than planned as Michael Pineda was scratched and put on the disabled list with a forearm strain, was unable to hold on to 3-0 and 5-4 leads. Justin Wilson and Dellin Betances combined to give up a 6-5 lead provided in the seventh by Teixeira's 26th homer.

Although he has struggled this season, Sabathia had been good against lefthanded hitters -- holding them to a .189 average -- but he allowed homers by Hamilton and Shin-Soo Choo.

"I thought he threw the ball well," said McCann, whose two-run shot off Yovani Gallardo in the third gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead. "He hung the one pitch [a slider] to Hamilton, settled down after that."

"It's just something we have to keep working on," Girardi said of Sabathia's continued difficulties. "You have to keep working on it and try to get better each time he goes out. Today was strange because the lefties got him, and that's unusual."

In the fourth, the Rangers' Ryan Rua lined a shot to centerfield, and when Ellsbury tried to make a diving catch, the ball got by him for an inside-the-park home run that tied it at 5-5.

"You just hope it's a slow runner," Ellsbury said of the feeling when the ball got past him.

After Wilson walked Robinson Chirinos, who took second on a wild pitch, and struck out DeShields in the seventh, Betances allowed a single by Andrus, putting runners at first and third. Prince Fielder sent a grounder into the hole at second and Stephen Drew made an ill-advised try for Andrus at second. Drew's throw was high and a sliding Andrus undercut Didi Gregorius, allowing Chirinos to score to make it 6-6.