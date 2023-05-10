Yankees' Luis Severino looks sharp in Triple-A rehab start

One down, maybe one to go for Luis Severino.

The righthander started a rehab assignment Wednesday morning with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was the first of two such outings, Severino hopes, before he’s deemed ready to rejoin the Yankees’ rotation.

Severino, who started the season on the IL with a right lat strain, allowed one run – it came on a home run – two hits and a walk over 3 1/3 innings. Severino, whose fastball sat 95-97 and peaked at a tick over 98 mph, struck out three in which he threw 49 pitches.

Speaking last weekend in St. Petersburg, Severino said he hoped he would need just “a couple” of rehab outings before being activated to the big-league roster, though the Yankees may want him to make three starts (or more) in order to get stretched out.

Regardless, Wednesday was seen as a positive step for a pitcher who has struggled to stay healthy since signing a four-year, $40-million extension in spring training 2019.

“I watched a good bit of it actually before we went out,” Aaron Boone said after his team’s 11-3 victory over the A’s.

Severino’s game with Scranton started at 11 a.m. and the Yankees started at just after 12:30 p.m.

“He looked good,” Boone said. “I didn’t get postgame as far as how he came out of it. I saw him get taken out in the fourth (inning) and everything looked good. I thought he looked really, really good.”

Up and down day for Garcia

One-time can’t-miss prospect Deivi Garcia arrived in the clubhouse Wednesday morning to take the place of righty Greg Weissert, who was optioned after Tuesday night’s game. Making his first appearance in the big leagues since May 29, 2021, Garcia, whom the Yankees shifted to the bullpen this season in Scranton, allowed a run and two hits over the final three innings of Wednesday’s victory, earning his first major league save in the process. The 23-year-old was optioned back to Scranton after the game.

Extra bases

1B Anthony Rizzo (2-for-4) is slashing .313/.388/.478 (36-for-115) over his last 30 games … DJ LeMahieu (1-for-4 with a homer and a walk) has reached base safely in each of his last nine games, reaching base in 15-of-37 plate appearances in that span.