Yankees make the Marcus Stroman signing official

Tuesday evening, Marcus Stroman called it “a dream.” By Wednesday morning, the dream was a reality.

Days after the Long Island-raised Stroman broke the news of the deal, the Yankees officially announced that they’d signed the Medford native to a two-year contract, with a conditional player option for a third year. Stroman and the Yankees had agreed to a deal late last week, according to sources. The contract is reportedly for $37 million through 2025.

“New York! I’m ready,” the righthander wrote in an Instagram story Tuesday evening. “Can’t wait to put on THE PINSTRIPES and feel the energy in Yankee Stadium. Honored to put on the uniform. Very very honored. Will compete to the highest degree for you all. The authentic confidence and swagger I play with is a direct result to growing up in New York culture. Truly can’t wait to feel the buzz and vibe of the crowd on start day. That’s the [expletive] we dream about as kids. I get chills thinking of these dreams turn to reality!”

In another slide, Stroman, who wore No. 0 with the Cubs, seemed to indicate he’d reclaim that number with his new team. It’s the only single-digit number not retired by the franchise.

The Yankees designated outfielder Oscar Gonzalez for assignment to make room in their 40-man roster.

The two-time All Star, who pitched for Patchogue-Medford High School, had stints with the Blue Jays, Mets and Cubs, pitching to a career 3.65 ERA and a 116 ERA+ (indicating he’s 16% better than the average major league pitcher). He was 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA last season with a sterling first half that put him in early Cy Young consideration. He battled injuries in the second half, pitching to an 8.63 ERA then.

Stroman has a legitimate six-pitch arsenal and a powerful sinker that has him ranked second in the majors in groundball percentage (57.5) and fourth in home runs allowed per nine innings (0.83). He’ll join a rotation headlined by Gerrit Cole, and rounded out by Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes – both looking for bounce-back years after dealing with injury and ineffectiveness – and Clarke Schmidt.