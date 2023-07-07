YES cameraman hit by errant throw at Yankees game returns home after suffering orbital fracture

YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel, who was taken off the field Wednesday night on a stretcher after taking an errant throw to the head, returned home from the hospital Thursday.

“Pete suffered an orbital fracture and is home resting,” YES tweeted early Thursday afternoon of the cameraman, who has been with the network since its launch in 2002. “He and his family appreciate everyone’s support.”

Stendel, a highly regarded veteran in his field whose is considered especially adept with a handheld camera, was positioned behind a stationary camera at the far end of the Yankees’ dugout on Wednesday.

In the fifth inning he was hit square by a relay throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on an Anthony Volpe grounder to second that, off the bat, appeared as if it would be an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play. A scene just about everyone in the home dugout described as “scary” unfolded as Stendel went hard to the ground. Yankees players and staff, including trainers Tim Lentych and Mike Schuk, rushed to his aid and, after a 17-minute delay, Stendel was removed via stretcher and immediately taken to a local hospital. Stendel left the field to applause from the crowd, and from both dugouts, as he was whisked away in a cart, at one point giving the peace sign.

“I actually talked to Pete about an hour ago,” Aaron Boone said during his afternoon meeting with reporters. “First of all, he sounded great. Obviously, he’s got the orbital fracture and swelling and that pressure and some pain I’m sure around that. But I will say, he sounded really good and in good spirits. Hopefully, he’s on the road to recovery now, but I’m glad that he’s able to be at home resting. Obviously, a very scary situation. I know I saw it in real time and it kind of freaked me a little bit. Glad I was able to speak with him today.”

There was also concern in the visitors dugout.

“Let’s first hope that that cameraman in that camera well there was OK,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde told reporters after the game. “That was a scary moment. Gave the peace sign coming off the field, but that was tough to watch. It was awful to watch and awful to be a part of and [I] just hope that he’s OK.”

Bauers dinged

Reserve outfielder Jake Bauers, who has filled in reasonably well in Aaron Judge’s absence, was sent Thursday for an MRI on his shoulder after landing hard left-side first making a diving attempt at a sinking Jordan Wesburg liner in the sixth inning Wednesday night (Bauers just missed the catch and Westburg ended up with a two-run triple).

“We’ll see,” Boone said of Bauers potentially being available off the bench Thursday night.