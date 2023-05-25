Yankees pitching prospect Randy Vasquez set to be activated Friday

Randy Vasquez, in the words of Aaron Boone, “in some way, shape or form,” will make his big-league debut Friday.

The 24-year-old righthander, among the Yankees top pitching prospects, is set to be activated before Friday’s game against the Padres.

Vasquez, 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA this season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but throwing the ball much better of late, could be used as a traditional starter, in an opener role or the long man following an opener should the Yankees choose that route.

“We’ll get through today and see exactly (what it will be),” Boone said Thursday afternoon before the series finale against the Orioles. “But he’ll be a part of it.”

The Yankees got a brief look at Vasquez, signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2018 at the age of 19, this spring when he posted a 5.14 ERA in three outings.

“Could be a back end (of the rotation) guy,” one NL scout, who has the Yankees system, said. “Throws strikes and keeps the ball on the ground.”

Vasquez got the call, however, not because of a Triple-A performance that has blown the club away but, rather, “we need a pitcher tomorrow,” Boone said.

The Yankees are currently down a starter with Domingo German serving a 10-game suspension after getting ejected May 15 in Toronto for having excess stickiness on his hands. Their system is flush in other areas, but that is not the case when it comes to starting pitching depth.

“He did some good things in spring training,” Boone said of Vasquez. “Good arm, good stuff. He’s been pitching pretty well; he’s had some games where he’s walked some guys, but is getting swing-and-miss too. But he’s the next guy up right now with an opportunity.”

It's an opportunity Vasquez wasn’t expecting. Not this soon, anyway.

“Very surprised,” Vasquez said through his interpreter. “You’re always waiting for that call, it’s a call [I have] been waiting my whole life for, ever since I was a kid.”

Vasquez, who has a 2.81 ERA in three May starts and his plenty stretched out as he hasn’t pitched since May 17, said one element of the game he’s been working on his mental approach.

“Really, I was just working on mental strength,” Vasquez said. “Having the ability to attack hitters, figure out how you put together a plan, find their weakness and put that into effect. Be strong and have a strong mentality of execution.”

LeMahieu off

DJ LeMahieu, in a 3-for-26 slide that has dropped his batting average to .250 and his OPS to .721, did not start Thursday but he is healthy, Boone said.

Not so fast

Jose Trevino (left hamstring strain) is eligible to come off the IL Sunday but “I don’t know if that’s in play or not,” Boone said.

He added: “He’s started running and that’s gone pretty well. I think it’s going to be a short one (IL stint) but I don’t have any information right now on when exactly (he’ll be back).”