Luis Severino rocked for 7 runs in first as Yankees lose series to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Luis Severino still looks, in the words of one rival scout, “completely lost” on the mound.

And with the Yankees seemingly incapable of helping him, the question is this: How many more times will the club send him back out there as a starter?

The answer: With Nestor Cortes returning soon, probably not many more.

Severino’s disastrous season continued Sunday night when he allowed seven runs in a nightmare of a first inning that sent the Yankees on their way to a 9-3 loss to the Orioles in front of 37,429 at Camden Yards.

“Right now, I feel like the worst pitcher in the game,” a downcast Severino said afterward. “No doubt about it.”

After losing two of three games in the series, the Yankees (55-50) fell nine games behind the AL East-leading Orioles (64-41) and remained 3 1⁄2 games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who are tied for the final two wild-card spots.

The Yankees also are one game behind the Red Sox, a half-game ahead of the Angels and a game ahead of the Mariners in the wild-card race.

If Severino is not included in some kind of package before Tuesday’s trade deadline — which can’t be ruled out; even with his awful season, there are teams who believe they could turn the 29-year-old around — he appears destined to be bullpen-bound sooner rather than later.

Severino, who needed 38 pitches to get through a first inning in which the Orioles sent 11 to the plate, allowed a season-high nine earned runs and 10 hits (tying a season high) in 3 1⁄3 innings. He fell to 2-5 with a 7.49 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP, having allowed 82 hits and 24 walks in 57 2⁄3 innings.

Severino allowed at least seven earned runs for the third time in five July starts and the fourth time in 12 starts. His totals in those four games: 32 runs (30 earned) and 38 hits in 14 innings.

In his last 10 starts, despite two very good ones, he has an 8.94 ERA and a 2.09 WHIP, having allowed 50 runs (46 earned), 77 hits and 20 walks in 46 1⁄3 innings.

“I know the kind of pitcher that I am,” he said. “I know I can go out there and have good outings, but right now, nothing that I do is working . . . I’ll listen to suggestions. I’m willing to get better, I want to get better, but right now [nothing] that I do is working.”

With Aaron Judge out of the lineup as the club manages his workload, the Yankees struck out a season-high 18 times, five by Anthony Rizzo, who is in a .152 skid (7-for-46) in his last 11 games and is hitting .163 (14-for-86) in 22 July games.

“I’m not playing well,” he said. “It’s frustrating on a personal level and just being a teammate, you want to do everything you can to help this team win. You take it personal and you know you should be producing better than I am. At the end of the day, it makes you scratch your head a lot.”

The Yankees did produce nine hits, with Jake Bauers contributing a solo homer and a two-out RBI double and Harrison Bader adding two hits and a sacrifice fly. But not even Judge — who went 3-for-5 with a homer Saturday after walking three times in his return on Friday — could have saved them because of the hole Severino dug.

The first six Orioles reached base, with the big blows delivered by Ryan O’Hearn, whose two-run double made it 3-0, and Adam Frazier, whose three-run homer made it 6-0.

Adley Rutschman, who led off the inning with a single, singled home a run his second time up in the frame to make it 7-0.

“It was terrible,” Severino said. “Nothing was working.”

He wound up with three strikeouts in the first — but four pitches into the inning, the Orioles had runners at first and third. Eleven pitches in, they had a three-run lead.

The Orioles won seven of 13 games to take the season series against the Yankees, the first time Baltimore has done that since 2016.

Next up for the Yankees? A seven-game homestand that starts Monday against one of the teams ahead of them, the Rays, followed by their No. 1 nemesis of the last decade, the Astros.

“This is a tough one, but nothing stops. We have to get back on the horse tomorrow,” Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, Tampa’s coming in and we have to be ready to go, obviously with the urgency of where we’re at in the standings.”