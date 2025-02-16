Where will Aaron Judge bat in the Yankees' lineup this season?

TAMPA, Fla. – Aaron Judge has hit in every batting order position during his time with the Yankees, at the top of the order, of course, the vast majority of that time.

Last season, the club’s captain hit primarily third, teaming with Juan Soto to make up the most devasting 2-3 combination in the sport, and maybe ever.

Aaron Boone said Sunday “right now my lean is second,” but “I also know he loves hitting third.”

Judge has occupied the second spot in the order more than any other in his career – 528 starts – with third the second-most (319 starts). In his American League-recording setting 62-homer season in 2022, when he captured his first MVP award, Judge started 112 games in the two-hole (he also led off 34 times that season).

“I just want it to play out,” Boone said. “A lot determines on who’s hitting in that leadoff spot and who’s in that two or three spot. Who else is in that mix? Ultimately to create that balance in the order and try to net as many guys as possible, with as good as matchups as we can, with protection throughout. So I really haven’t decided anything yet, especially because I don’t know which way I’m going yet on the leadoff spot, which could factor in to where ultimately Aaron is.”

As for who does hit leadoff, Boone said one of the newest Yankees, Cody Bellinger, is “a candidate,” but there are quite of a few of them.

“I could see six or seven scenarios, frankly,” Boone said. “I’d love for something to just kind of declare itself and kind of whack you over the head with it and go from there, and hopefully we settled in. But I’m open to a lot of things right now.”

Anthony Volpe, who finished the season strong, is a candidate, as is, should he come through the spring healthy and start the season at third base, DJ LeMahieu (the Yankees are still exploring the available third base market). Rookie Jasson Dominguez, should he win the starting job in left, which is the expected outcome, would also be in that mix.

Grisham also dinged

Giancarlo Stanton wasn’t the only Yankee dealing with a physical issue entering camp. Boone said reserve outfielder Trent Grisham, who struggled in a limited role last year, pulled a hamstring “a few weeks ago” while working out. “He’s actually doing really well,” Boone said. “I would say he’s a little behind, but he’s been doing baseball activities now for the last week or two. He was out running today almost full-bore, so he shouldn’t be too far behind but definitely won’t push it too much.”

Effross healthy at last

Righty sidearm reliever Scott Effross, a trade deadline acquisition in 2022 who has appeared in a total of 16 games in that time because of the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October 2022 and then back surgery in December 2023, is finally healthy and has impressed in his two live batting practice sessions so far.

“I feel like there’s that extra crispness to it,” Boone said of the pitcher’s stuff. “I thought his slider today was good… changeup’s been a good pitch for him. I think he’s really pleased with where he’s at physically.”