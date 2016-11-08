Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez an AL Rookie of Year finalist

Gary Sanchez is a finalist for AL Rookie of the Year.

Michael Fulmer of the Tigers and Tyler Naquin of the Indians were also were announced as finalists. The Dodgers’ Corey Seager and Kenta Maeda and the Nationals’ Trea Turner are on the NL side.

Sanchez, 23, had a .299/.376/.657 slash line in 53 games, with 20 homers and 42 RBIs.

Bird doing well

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird, who missed all of 2016 after shoulder surgery, is playing in the Arizona Fall League. He has a .204/.338/.370 slash line with one homer and nine RBI in 14 games.

MVP Murphy?

The Cubs’ Kris Bryant, the Dodgers’ Corey Seager and the Nationals’ Daniel Murphy are the three finalists for NL MVP. Jose Altuve of the Astros, Mookie Betts of the Red Sox and Mike Trout of the Angels are on the AL side.

The AL Cy Young Award is between the Indians’ Corey Kluber, the Red Sox’s Rick Porcello and the Tigers’ Justin Verlander. In the NL, it’s the Cubs’ Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks or the Nationals’ Max Scherzer.

Cohen up for award

Mets announcer Gary Cohen is among the eight finalists for the Ford C. Frick Award that rewards broadcasting excellence

10 get offers

The Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes and Neil Walker were among 10 players to receive $17.2-million qualifying offers from their teams. The others: Blue Jays sluggers Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner, major-league home run leader Mark Trumbo of the Orioles, Rangers outfielder Ian Desmond and Phillies pitcher Jeremy Hellickson. With AP