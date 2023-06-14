Yankees' Clay Holmes rediscovers his All-Star form

Don’t look now but Clay Holmes has rediscovered the form that made him an All-Star in 2022.

The closer, removed from the role earlier this season when he had a few hiccups, has been among the best performers in a Yankees’ bullpen that so far has been the best in baseball.

And his efforts Tuesday night against the Mets at Citi Field might have been some of his best work yet.

Holmes entered in the eighth inning with the Yankees holding a 7-6 lead.

But Wandy Peralta had a rare off night, leaving Holmes a bases-loaded, one-out mess to clean up.

Holmes did, striking out Francisco Lindor swinging at a 98-mph sinker, then Starling Marte swinging at an 89-mph slider. Michael King pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out.

“It’s fun. These are the types of moments that you dream about pitching in,” Holmes said. “This is always a great atmosphere. Yankees-Mets. To be able to come in during a big moment and help the team win, as a competitor, that’s the type of situation that you want to be in.”

Holmes’ outing made it 18 of his last 19 appearances in which he has held the opposition scoreless, posting a 0.47 ERA in that stretch. The 30-year-old righthander, who had a 6.30 ERA through his first 12 games, lowered his season ERA to 2.48 (he’s 8-for-10 in saves).

“That was awesome. He’s been great all year, but the last couple weeks have been real nasty,” DJ LeMahieu said of Holmes’ work Tuesday. “Those two batters, that’s about as good as I’ve seen him all year. He’s pounding the zone and it looks like his velo is up, so his arm must be feeling good.”

Aaron Boone, who demoted Holmes in late April, has slowly of late been integrating the reliever back into that spot. Though the Yankees’ bullpen, which had a Major League Baseball-best 2.72 ERA going into Wednesday, has been an overwhelming strength, most managers, if given truth serum, would admit to preferring to have a designated closer.

“He’s been terrific of late,” Boone said Tuesday of Holmes. “He’s been really, really sharp. Using both the sinker and the slider, both have been weapons for him. He’s gotten some big strikeouts… The confidence he has right now in both pitches that he can go to is really helping each pitch play up a little bit.”

Holmes’ calling card has always been his sinker but when his slider isn’t effective, the case in some of his rough outings earlier in the season, that allows hitters to sit on the former pitch. It’s not a coincidence during his recent dominance, Holmes’ slider has been almost as brutal on opposing batters as the sinker.

“Things just don’t have to be quite as perfect [when the slider is good],” Holmes said. “I’m never going to be a command guy necessarily, I’m definitely more movement-oriented. But when I can use the slider to get into some better counts for the hitters to see a little something else, I can trust the sinker movement a little more and feel like I don’t have to be so perfect with it. I’ve been getting some ground balls and it was nice to get a couple strikeouts there tonight to help us win.”

Nothing new on Judge

Aaron Judge, who is with the club at Citi Field, went on the injured list June 7 with a right big toe sprain. Exactly a week later the Yankees still did not have an update on his condition. No timeframe for his return or when they anticipate he’ll be able to resume baseball activities.

“It is an unknown right now about when he’s able to do things,” Boone said. “I think once that happens, it’ll happen quickly, but we’re not at that point yet.”