Yankees acquire pitcher Cody Morris from the Guardians for Estevan Florial

The Yankees announced Tuesday afternoon that they have acquired righthanded pitcher Cody Morris from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for outfielder Estevan Florial.

Morris, 27, made six relief appearances for the Guardians last season, posting a 6.75 ERA. He also made 21 combined appearances, including four starts, with Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus, going 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA. Morris was 1-2 with a 2.28 ERA in seven games, including five starts, for the Guardians in 2022.

Florial, 26, was once the Yankees' top prospect. He made the 2023 Opening Day roster and played one inning as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, but was designated for assignment the next day. He hit .230 in 19 games with the Yankees last season. Florial spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and put up big numbers, batting .284 with 23 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases in 101 games.