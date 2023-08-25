Josh Donaldson could be ready for a rehab assignment soon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Josh Donaldson’s career in pinstripes might not be done after all.

The third baseman, on the 60-day injured list since July 16, has been engaged in full baseball activities for well over a week, including being on the field about four hours before first pitch Friday.

“He’s working toward a potential rehab assignment sometime soon,” Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game against the Rays. “It’s definitely a possibility [that he'll be activated when eligible to come off the IL].

Donaldson, 37, has had a forgettable time in the Bronx since the Yankees acquired him in spring training 2022 in a deal with the Twins that also netted Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

With the Yankees all but eliminated from playoff contention and making a point of giving significant playing time to two young prospects promoted earlier this week — infielder Oswald Peraza, who started at third Friday, and outfielder Everson Pereira — it begs this question: Why give Donaldson at-bats that could go to players who could be a part of the 2024 Yankees and beyond?

“You’re getting a couple of weeks out ahead of yourself,” Boone said in response. “He’s getting close to being in a rehab situation, and he’s doing all of the work to put himself in that position. Hopefully he continues to make the right kind of progress to put himself in that position.”

Donaldson, in the final year of a four-year, $92 million deal, is hitting .142 with 10 homers and a .659 OPS in 34 games this season.

Rizzo latest

Anthony Rizzo, out since Aug. 3 with post-concussion syndrome, has slowly progressed in his recovery, hitting with regularity and taking ground balls the last week-plus.

“He potentially could be facing some live pitching over the next few days,” Boone said. However, there remains no timetable for his return.

Extra bases

Dwight Schmidt, a Delta pilot for nearly 30 years and the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt, captained the Yankees' charter to Tampa from New York on Thursday night.

"It was a lot of fun," Clarke Schmidt said Friday.