Yankees manager Joe Girardi’s mood slow to improve

TORONTO — Some 14 hours later, Joe Girardi wasn’t in a significantly better mood.

Girardi abruptly ended his postgame press conference, and bolted his office, after Friday night’s 9-0 loss the Blue Jays, irritated with a line of questioning about his bullpen usage.

“I’m not going to get into that now,” Girardi said before Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 loss, asked what set him off the previous night, before getting into it later. “There’s some things I don’t like, and if I don’t like it, I’m not going to deal with it.”

The night before Girardi was peppered with questions about inserting Blake Parker, instead of Adam Warren or Tyler Clippard, into the seventh inning Friday, his team trailing just 3-0 at the time. Parker, who had been mostly very good since coming to the Yankees in early August and who had allowed just one earned run in his previous seven outings, allowed four runs as Toronto blew the game open, 7-0.

“I’m trying to win the game,” Girardi said. “Parker’s gotten some big outs for us. I’m trying to keep it as close as possible. It wasn’t like I went to someone that didn’t have any experience, I went to the guy we’ve used if we’re down a run, down a couple of runs, during the course of the season.”

Fully engaged, Girardi continued.

“Because I know if we’re going to make a run, we’re probably going to have to use these guys a lot, so I’m not going to necessarily waste the bullet, in a sense . . . if I need them six out of nine games, it’s tough to use them for a seventh. It’s a calculated risk that I make. I’ve made them the whole year. To insinuate that I’ve quit is ridiculous. I never quit.”

Headley sits

Girardi held out 3B Headley, who missed three straight games with lower back stiffness before returning to the lineup Friday night.

“I just don’t feel like he’s 100 percent,” Girardi said. “In watching his at-bats and watching him move around, I just felt like I’d give him today and see how he is tomorrow. He did not complain to me but just from watching him I don’t see the same explosiveness from him in either spot (at the plate or in the field).”

Tex’s neck

Girardi did not start 1B Mark Teixeira Saturday as the veteran’s neck flared up Thursday against the Rays, his third straight game. Girardi did insert Teixeira for defense in the bottom of the eighth Saturday.

“It’s been bad since the last day in Tampa,” Teixeira said. “I could have played today if needed but Joe just wanted to give me an extra day.”

Extra bases

2B Starlin Castro (right hamstring strain) hit before the game and jogged on the field, but is still unlikely to return to the lineup this series . . . The Yankees have not scored in their last 34 innings at Rogers Centre.