Franchy Cordero on his two home runs against former team: 'I see it like, it's my job'

BALTIMORE — Honestly, Franchy Cordero said, the two homers he hit in the Yankees' three-game series in Baltimore didn’t feel any better because they came against the Orioles.

“I see it like, it’s my job,” Cordero said through his interpreter after the Yankees' 5-3 series-clinching victory on Sunday at Camden Yards. “Regardless what team you’re facing, you’re going to be happy that you’re contributing. That’s what I’m glad about. I’m helping a team, that’s the way I see it.”

Still, it’s likely not a stretch to assume that Cordero, whose two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Yankees a 4-0 lead, felt a little extra surge.

The 28-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder/first baseman spent the spring with the Orioles and hit .413 (19-for-46) with two homers and a 1.100 OPS in 18 Grapefruit League games. But Baltimore released him on March 28 and the Yankees signed him a day later.

Including Sunday, Cordero is 5-for-14 with two homers, seven RBIs and a 1.257 OPS in four games with the Yankees.

“He’s been big-time,” Aaron Judge said. “He’s been a big power bat for us. And he’s playing a great rightfield; he communicates out there. He’s just doing all the little things, man. I'm excited to see what he can do for us for the rest of the season.”

Brito’s start

It hasn’t just been the Yankees who are impressed with rookie Jhony Brito after his first two big-league starts. Opposing team scouts have liked what they’ve seen as well, but with a caveat.

“Sinker and changeup look really, really good,” one American League scout said. “Threw strikes, which he’s always done. My only concern would be he doesn’t get a lot of swings and misses and there isn’t a third [consistent] pitch to go with the sinker and changeup. He could become predictable as the season progresses.”

Brito, 25, threw five scoreless innings in his debut on April 2 in a 6-0 win over the Giants, and allowed one run in five innings in a 4-1 victory over the Orioles on Saturday. He is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA.

Take a walk

Gleyber Torres entered Sunday with nine walks, tied with the Angels’ Mike Trout for most in the American League. Torres didn’t earn his ninth walk last season until June 4. Even after going 0-for-4 on Sunday, Torres is hitting .357 this season with a .514 on-base percentage.

Holmes settles

Closer Clay Holmes has turned in three straight scoreless outings after allowing two runs and three hits in two-thirds of an inning in his first appearance of the season on April 1 vs. the Giants. He improved to 3-for-3 in save opportunities on Sunday with a nine-pitch ninth inning.

“Rough first one, but really good to see him bounce back today after a good save [Saturday] night,” Aaron Boone said. “That was a dominant inning right there [today].”