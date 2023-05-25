Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa has embraced challenge of playing several positions

Isiah Kiner-Falefa knew early.

Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees starting shortstop in 2022 who grew up in Honolulu a rabid fan of the team and dreaming of one day wearing the pinstripes, knew within the first week or so of spring training that he likely was one-and-done at the position.

“Those guys,” he said one February day in Tampa, “are just so talented.”

The “guys” were Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza who, along with Kiner-Falefa and to a lesser extent utility man Oswaldo Cabrera, were the contenders to win the coveted job of starting shortstop.

But it became apparent to Kiner-Falefa, who with Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt arrived to the Yankees in spring training 2022 in the deal that sent Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins, it would be at some other position than short if he wanted to remain on the roster.

And so the 28-year-old had a choice to make: become embittered at the situation – Volpe, of course, put a stranglehold on the position pretty much from Day 1 of camp – or do whatever it took to remain a viable roster option.

Kiner-Falefa, among the most popular players in the clubhouse because of his work ethic and how he handled behind the scenes what was a difficult first season in pinstripes – chose the latter.

And what that entailed was Kiner-Falefa not only saying he was open to positions he had never played before – primarily meaning the three outfield spots – but enthusiastically embracing the challenge.

“I don’t think my numbers last year were good enough to hold the spot, so it is what it is,” Kiner-Falefa said Wednesday after going 2-for-4 with a homer and a triple in a 9-6 loss to the Orioles. “I didn’t do good enough last year. I was given another opportunity to be here, so I’m just trying to do everything I can to show what I can do and why I’m here.”

Kiner-Falefa, who was not in the lineup Thursday night against the Orioles, has held his own, regardless of where the Yankees have played him this season, even impressing rival scouts with his work in the outfield, center especially.

So far this season Kiner-Falefa, who totaled four homers in 142 games last season but already has three homers this season (all coming in in his last four games), has played all three outfield spots as well as seeing time at third. He’s even pitched an inning (a scoreless ninth April 13 against the Twins in an 11-2 loss at the Stadium).

“I just want to be here and I want to win, whether it’s playing shortstop, utility, [whatever],” Kiner-Falefa said back on March 13 in Lakeland, Fla. after starting his first game of the spring at second base (he made his first start in center four days later, also in Lakeland against the Tigers). “It’s an opportunity to win a World Series here, and I want to be a part of it.”

Kiner-Falefa, a terrific athlete overall, showed up in the spring noticeably a bit more muscular, the added muscle, he said, a result of his 2022. That season was pretty much a disappointment across the board – regardless of what the Yankees internal metrics said, Kiner-Falefa was the first to acknowledge he didn’t perform in the field the way he would have liked – which included him hitting .261 with four homers and a .642 OPS.

“I feel like the [muscle] weight has been helping me,” Kiner-Falefa said Wednesday. “Moving around, going from the outfield to the infield, has been helping my body as well. Those days off, sometimes they suck, but at the same time they’re opportunities for me to work with the coaches and keep progressing every day.”