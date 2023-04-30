Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi throws three-hit shutout against Yankees

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge avoided a stay on the injured list.

At least for now.

Although an MRI taken on Friday showed a “mild” right hip strain, the Yankees decided it isn’t yet considered serious enough to warrant a stint on the 10-day IL, Aaron Boone said before Saturday night’s game. That wound up being a 2-0 loss to the Rangers in which Boone's slumbering offense, which produced all of three hits against Nathan Eovaldi in his complete game, very much could have used Judge’s bat — or at least the threat it represents when in the lineup.

“We’re going to wait to see, today and tomorrow, and see how we’re doing to see if this is something we want to take [the 10 days] or if he’s ready to play by Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Boone said. “It’ll be something that we’ll just kind of pay attention to. Probably want to make that decision one way or the other by Monday because then we could backdate on the 10-day part of it. But right now, we’re just treating it day-to-day. He’s shown a lot of improvements in the last two days.”

The Yankees (15-13), who have lost the last two games here after taking the opening game of the series Thursday — Judge was removed from that game in the fourth inning with right hip discomfort — certainly are hoping and praying that improvement accelerates.

Jhony Brito was saved early by terrific defensive plays by Jake Bauers, who kept a run off the board with a sliding first-inning catch into the leftfield wall that caused a right knee contusion that forced him from the game, and Aaron Hicks, who kept two runs off the board with a running catch in the gap in left-center to end the third. Hicks, who replaced Bauers, jumped and took the ball away from leaping centerfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa as they came together.

But Brito allowed a leadoff single to Robbie Grossman in the fifth, then allowed a 431-foot homer into the second deck in leftfield by Ezequiel Duran that made it 2-0, and the way the Yankees' offense has been going, it felt like 20-0. They have not scored more than three runs in 12 of their last 16 games, and in those 12 games, they have scored 22 runs.

Brito (2-3) allowed those two runs, four hits and a walk in five innings in which he struck out five.

Eovaldi, a former Yankee (2015-16) who routinely throttled his former team while with the Red Sox from 2018-22, continued that trend Saturday. Eovaldi, who came in 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA, lowered the latter number, allowing the three hits — a correctly charged error on Willie Calhoun's grounder dubiously was changed to a hit by the official scorer — and not walking a batter. Eovaldi, who retired the last 15 batters, struck out eight for the Rangers (16-11), who had five hits.

The Yankees put one runner in scoring position, that unicorn event occurring in the fifth when Calhoun led off with his error/single and Oswaldo Cabrera sacrificed him to second. Eovaldi got Jose Trevino to fly to right and Hicks, batting eighth in Bauers’ spot, on a ground smash to second.

Still, the day’s primary headline was about Judge, whose situation still up in the air to a degree.

Judge, who told Boone he felt like hitting in the cages — an offer that was quickly rebuffed — received treatment Saturday but did not do any baseball activities and likely won’t do any on Sunday.

Why not err on the side of caution by just putting Judge on the IL?

“Obviously, we don’t want to get into a situation where he hurts something further and put ourselves in jeopardy even further,” Boone said. “We’ll have to make that decision one way or the other, but right now we don’t feel like we have to make that decision.”

Boone did say he felt overall that the MRI was a net positive in that it didn’t show anything significant. Several club insiders said Judge has been seen moving relatively well behind the scenes.

“I think you always go in nervous of what you’re going to hear and what you’re going to find,” Boone said. “In the grand scheme of things, big picture, we do feel like we got good news on it. But that said, we want to make sure we’re doing right by him and by us.”